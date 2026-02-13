‘Let us know when we need to buy a hat!’ Traitors stars Stephen and Jack in wholesome update after addressing relationship rumours

The Traitors stars Stephen and Jack have continued to document their wholesome bond after finally addressing whether they are dating.

Both Stephen and Jack reached this year’s final. However, during the very last firepit vote, Faithful Jack was voted off by Traitors Stephen and Rachel, who then won the game.

During the series, Jack and Stephen formed a close bond and have since remained tight. Because of this, there was speculation they were secretly dating, Stephen having a boyfriend, actor Daniel Quirke, and Jack being engaged to his girlfriend, Kay Peplow!

Jack and Stephen formed a close bond on the show (Credit: BBC)

Traitors stars Stephen and Jack share update

Following the rumours, Jack playfully joked on Instagram: “Just feeding the rumours that Stephen & I are in a secret relationship” last weekend.

However, in the hashtags, he referred to Stephen as his “bestie”.

In his latest upload, shared yesterday (February 12), Jack and Stephen attended an event for Scream 7 alongside other cast members from the same series.

In the first slide, the pair can be seen having a blast, flashing their radiant smile. For the following, the cast posed for a group photo.

“I finally started taking fashion tips from @stephenlibby. I was going for the “70s Pimp” look last night,” Jack wrote in his caption.

“Thank you @paramountuk for the Invite the Scream 7 Event last night – it was fun, and terrifying.”

He continued: “t’s always lovely hanging out with my fellow cast-mates. Any excuse to see them and I’m there.”

‘It’s so lovely that you’re all close’

Following the upload, fans rushed to the comments section to obsess over their friendship.

“Live for yalls friendship! And you look gorge!” one user wrote.

“Smashing, stylish, gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You both are NEEEEEVER beating them rumours! Let us know when we need to buy a hat,” a third joked.

“It’s so lovely that you’re all close and will always have that shared experience!” a fourth said.

