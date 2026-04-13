Founding member of chart-topping band No Doubt, Tom Dumont, has shared the heartbreaking news that he has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s.

The guitarist, who first joined No Doubt in 1988, achieved global success with hits like Don’t Speak and Just A Girl.

While the last No Doubt album, Push And Shove, was released back in 2012, the band are still together and are set to kick off a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere on May 6.

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That said, ahead of the huge shows, Tom has opened up about his diagnosis with fans.

No Doubt guitarist Tom announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Dumont announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

In a video shared to Instagram over the weekend, Tom issued an update regarding his health.

“So a number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms. (I) went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease,” he said.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

Fortunately, his symptoms have not affected his ability to play music and he will be able to go ahead with the Vegas residency.

“The good news is, I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well,” he continued.

Tom explained he has plans to share more videos to educate people on the disease and raise further awareness.

“I’ve just been very inspired by so many people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously, and awareness is really important, for prevention and for research,” he said.

In May, Tom will headline the Sphere with frontwoman Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young.

Due to demand, No Doubt’s residency will now continue throughout June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Dumont (@tomdumontphoto)

‘Very sorry to hear this’

Following the shock news, emotional fans and his fellow band members rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“We love you Tom! Thank you for sharing,” one user wrote.

“Thank you Tom for your vulnerability. You continue to give us so much strength and I am thinking of you. Sending much love,” another person shared.

“Very sorry to hear this Tom. I’m glad you are doing well. Can’t wait for my first ND show in May,” a third remarked.

“Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again,” bassist Tony wrote.

“My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother,” drummer Adrian added.

As of this writing, Gwen has not reacted online.

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