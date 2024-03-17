Tina Malone has admitted she’s “totally overwhelmed” by support she’s received following the death of her husband Paul Chase.

Earlier this week, Shameless and Brookside actress Tina shared the news of Paul’s death at the age of 42.

Now, following messages, flowers and cards, Tina has thanked people for their support.

Tina Malone has thanked people for support after her husband Paul’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina Malone husband

Taking to X, Tina said: “I am totally overwhelmed at the cards, flowers, messages, calls, texts, emails I’ve received from friends, family, colleagues, Paul’s army brothers.

“It’s a great comfort for us. I will reply to everyone soon as I am able to. The support and kindness on here has deeply touched me too.”

Many of Tina’s followers offered their support in the replies section. One person said: “I’m so sorry for your loss Tina, take care.”

Another wrote: “Take each day at a time Tina.”

Tina announced Paul’s death earlier this week (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Someone else added: “Take all the support offered and if needed just ask for help, I found people (including strangers) incredibly kind and helpful.”

I am totally overwhelmed at the cards, flowers, messages, calls, texts, emails I’ve received from friends, family, colleagues, Paul’s army brothers.

On Wednesday, Tina announced Paul’s death on her social media. She wrote: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated.”

Tina met Paul at a fitness boot camp in 2008. After two years of dating, Tina and Paul married in 2010. The pair have a daughter, Flame, together. Tina gave birth to Flame in 2013 when she was 50.

Actress Tina and Paul had spoken about having more children on Loose Women in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Tina Malone on having more children

In 2017, Tina and Paul appeared on Loose Women and discussed having another child. Heartbreakingly, Tina said she wanted to have another baby so Paul wasn’t left with just one child.

Read more: Tina Malone husband: Heartbreaking last pictures show them gazing into each other’s eyes and sharing kisses before his death aged 42

She said at the time: “If I drop dead tomorrow, through health or whatever, I don’t really want him left. I’d rather him have two children, I say to him, you’re 19 years younger than me, I don’t want him left with one child, if we could have two it would be wonderful.”

Leave you condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.