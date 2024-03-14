Tina Malone husband: Heartbreaking last pictures show them gazing into each other’s eyes and sharing kisses before his death aged 42

Tina Malone and her husband Paul Chase looked more loved-up than ever in final pictures before his death.

The telly legend confirmed this week that Paul Chase Malone had passed away. Taking to X on Wednesday (March 13) the Shameless actress wrote: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated.”

And now, the last pictures of the pair together and resurfaced, in which the two could be seen giggling and sharing kisses.

Paul sadly died this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina Malone and husband Paul all smiles in last photos before his death

Tina and Paul married in 2010 – but the pair had a rocky relationship. They welcomed their only daughter, Flame, in 2013 before separating in 2019. But they got back together just months later in February 2020.

And in the last photos of them together, taken in August 2023, Tina and Paul looked totally loved-up during a romantic outing in Liverpool.

It’s been claimed that Tina and Paul returned to the Mercure Hotel hotel to celebrate their anniversary. This was because it had been 13 years after meeting each other there.

Tina Malone and Paul in romantic outing

In photos on MailOnline, the pair could be seen sitting on a bench with Tina resting her legs on him. Totally smitten, they were seen giggling away while gazing in each other’s eyes.

The love never went away.

The actress was dressed in a blue T-shirt, navy blazer, blue denim jeans and a pair of white trainers. Paul meanwhile, wore a checkered shirt, blue denim jeans and a cap.

Tina and Paul married in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina and husband were celebrating 13-year anniversary

In another snap, Tina and Paul could be seen kissing, with the pair locking lips while still sitting on the bench.

Paul then lifted his wife up in the air in another photo as he carried her out of the building. Appearing in high spirits, both Tina and Paul had huge grins on their faces.

Tina Malone and husband

Despite splitting in 2019, within just months, the pair reunited and rekindled their romance. Speaking to Closer in 2020, Tina said: “The love never went away.

“We’re working on things now. Our problems were compounded by depression, but I’ve learned that, in tough times, you have to pull together and not apart.”

She added: “We were either arguing, bickering or not talking at all, I’d end up putting Flame to bed and falling asleep next to her. Paul and I had always had a great sex life but were barely touching each other. At one point, we didn’t have sex for five months.”

