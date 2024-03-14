Tina Malone has been left heartbroken as she announced the death of her husband Paul Chase.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Shameless actress shared the devastating news with her fans. She wrote: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated.”

Tina and Paul married in 2010 and opened up about their relationship on a few occasions. Here’s a look inside their marriage.

Actress Tina Malone has shared the sad news that her husband has died (Credit: ITV)

Tina Malone husband

The actress met Paul at a fitness boot camp in 2008. At that time, Paul was 28.

After two years of dating, Tina and Paul married in 2010.

At that time, Tina opened up about the age gap between her and Paul. She told Closer magazine: “People had plenty to say about the age difference, but at the end of the day, love is love, isn’t it?

It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated — Tina Malone (@TinaMalone23) March 13, 2024

“Having said that, it’s not easy being naked in front of a bloke when you’re a fat bird. It took me six months to take off my clothes in front of him.

“Of course, I was worried about what he thought. If you’re fat, you become an expert at wrapping a sheet around yourself if there’s sex involved.”

In 2010, Tina lost an incredible amount of weight after having a gastric band fitted.

In 2013, Tina and Paul welcomed a child together (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Does Tina Malone have children with husband Paul?

In 2013, Tina and Paul announced they were expecting a child together after having IVF. They welcomed their daughter, Flame, later that year – when Tina was 50.

Tina is also a mum to her daugher Danielle from a previous relationship.

Tina and Paul had previously spoken about having another baby. Speaking in 2017, Tina told Loose Women: “There are eight embryos already there [in Cyprus] from when we had Flame. We originally went over to get rid of them so other people can store and my surgeon said, ‘You are fit enough, healthy enough, wise enough hopefully now, and you would like another one.’

“I’d have another three – I love kids.”

Meanwhile, during the appearance, Tina said she wanted another baby so Paul wouldn’t be left alone. She said: “If I drop dead tomorrow, through health or whatever, I don’t really want him left. I’d rather him have two children, I say to him, you’re 19 years younger than me, I don’t want him left with one child, if we could have two it would be wonderful.”

Tina and Paul briefly split in 2019 before rekindling their romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Tina Malone and Paul Chase briefly split?

In 2019, Tina and Paul announced they were separating. At the time, she said on social media: “With great sadness I wrote this, myself and Paul have split up after 11 years together!”

However, within just months, the pair reunited and rekindled their romance. Speaking to Closer in 2020, Tina said: “The love never went away. We’re working on things now. Our problems were compounded by depression, but I’ve learned that, in tough times, you have to pull together and not apart.

“We were either arguing, bickering or not talking at all, I’d end up putting Flame to bed and falling asleep next to her.

“Paul and I had always had a great sex life but were barely touching each other. At one point, we didn’t have sex for five months.”

Read more: Inside 2024’s most heartbreaking deaths: From cancer and Covid to a Coronation Street legend and crushing Strictly loss

Leave you condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.