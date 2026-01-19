This Morning’s Ashley James branded ‘hypocrite’ as fans blast ‘I thought you were better than that’ over free trip to Dubai

This Morning star Ashley James has been branded a “hypocrite” by furious fans after jetting to Dubai for a freebie holiday worth thousands.

The presenter star flew out to the United Arab Emirates last week with a group of female influencers.

She was treated to first class flights and is staying at the luxury five-star Atlantis The Palm.

Ashley has now come under fire for the trip given her public stance on human rights and equality for women.

The mum-of-two, 38, champions both issues frequently on This Morning and fans are shocked she travelled to the Middle Eastern country.

This Morning’s Ashley James in backlash over Dubai holiday

Ashley came under fire for her trip after sharing a slew of holiday snaps with fans on Instagram.

In the shots, she is wearing an array of bikinis, drinking alcohol and tucking into delicious food.

Outside of the resort, the law would require Ashley to dress modestly as a female and watch her alcohol limits.

Writing in the comments, one follower said: “So confused how you go there.”

Another replied: “It’s as ironic as it is hypocritical.”

A third added: “And what about the record on human rights or doesn’t that matter if you’re getting a freebie? I thought you were better than that Ashley but obviously not.”

And someone else wrote: “It’s tricky isn’t it. I really really am trying not to judge, because really who are we to judge. But it’s difficult to see how going somewhere like that fits with her narrative, overall.”

One person simply stated: “She has no morals. Just desperate for freebies and fame.”

Ashley has not responded to the criticism.

ED! has contacted her reps for comment.

Ashley’s ‘child-free’ trip

Ashley shared with fans that she was delighted to be given the chance to travel to Dubai without her two children.

The star is mum to five-year-old Alf and Ayd, two.

Gushing on Instagram, she had said: “Needless to say I jumped at the chance to go on a childfree girls weekend…”

Ashley continued: “We landed and went straight to the beach club – I didn’t even know it existed when I came last time!

“The flight was also bliss. Last time we flew out Alf vomited, and this time I got to watch an entire movie!

Ashley was joined by Lucy Mecklenburgh and Jemma Solomon on the trip (Credit: Instagram /@ashleylouisejames)

“I did find myself walking past the children’s playground with a little pang though, I miss them!

“Although I won’t lie, I refuse to feel guilty because we deserve time Off to recover and not be switched on. I feel lucky to be here, and we also DESERVE time away!”

Ashley made it clear that her luxury trip was free, adding: “GIFTED PR TRIP.”

Other female influencers invited on the holiday were former TOWIE star, Lucy Mecklenburgh, and Stacey Solomon’s sister Jemma.

Ashley gave them all a copy of her new book, Bimbo, while there and even read an extract from it.

Jemma has since swooned about it on her Instagram. She told Ashley: “Loved hearing you read from your book, amazing human.”

