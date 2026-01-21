Resident This Morning GP and former Gladiator Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she will undergo elective surgery on her back next week.

Zoe, 45, has said that she views the surgery as a “last resort” after trying everything else to ease her pain.

She posted a lengthy post on Instagram overnight, along with an X-ray of her spine. Dr Zoe previously shared that she had undergone painful injections in her spine for the condition in 2023.

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she’ll undergo ‘last resort’ surgery next week (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams to have elective surgery next week

Dr Zoe said: “I know that so many of you have been following my back pain journey, so here’s the latest… I’m going to be having surgery on my spine a week today and I definitely have mixed emotions of relief, fear excitement, and apprehension.

“My diagnosis is of severe spinal stenosis and the surgery is called a lumbar decompression. The surgeon will be removing overgrown ligaments and bone which are a result of degenerative changes to my spine. These structures, as well as a slightly bulging disc are encroaching on my spinal canal meaning that the nerves inside my spinal column are being compressed.

“It’s different to sciatica, which in many cases resolves over time. I’ve come to learn that my condition will not resolve as it is due to degenerative change, and will likely get worse with time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Zoe Williams (@drzoewilliams)

‘Last resort’

Dr Zoe continued to say: “Surgery really is a last resort for me having tried just about everything else over the past two and a half years.”

She then shared a message to her followers also going through the same. “So if this interests you keep following and I’ll be sharing more details of my surgery, as well as my preparation and recovery.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey or an easy decision, but I know that so many people out their face the same dilemmas and that’s why I’m hoping that my sharing will give some insight, and improve your ability to make informed decisions regarding your own back problems.

“I must caveat out that every person is different. Every spinal problem is different and every type of surgery is different so please do not extrapolate my scenario directly to yours and take everything with a pinch of salt especially as I’m so lucky and privileged to be able to do this privately and make all the choices that come with that! Let’s keep chatting along the way.”

Support pours in

Dr Zoe’s medical pals and TV colleagues were among those showing their concern ahead of her operation.

Alice Beer posted: “Sending love and positivity.” Dr Amir Khan shared a series of red love heart emojis. Dr Nighat posted: “Sending so much love – see you soon and big hugs.” Fellow TV doctor Dr Ranj also shared his support by liking Dr Zoe’s post.

Read more: Dr Zoe Williams reveals she endured heartbreaking miscarriage live on This Morning

Share your support for This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.