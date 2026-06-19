‘It was terrifying’: The Traitors US’s Eric Nam reveals mental health burnout that left him with paralysis

Eric Nam may not be a household name for every UK viewer just yet, but The Traitors US is introducing him to a whole new audience.

The singer and media entrepreneur joins the latest series as one of 23 celebrity contestants hoping to outwit, outplay and outlast their fellow stars inside Ardross Castle.

Host Alan Cumming quickly selects Eric as a Faithful, and he appears more than ready to embrace the challenge.

Eric Ham is starring in The Traitors US (Credit: BBC)

As viewers settle into the latest season, many are asking the same question: who exactly is Eric Nam?

From his rise to fame in South Korea to his personal battle with mental health, here is everything you need to know about the Traitors US star.

The Traitors US: Who is Eric Nam?

Eric Nam was born in Georgia in the United States in November 1988, making him 37 years old. He has four younger brothers and began his professional life as a business analyst in New York after graduating from university.

His career changed dramatically in 2011 when he uploaded a cover of Lonely by South Korean girl group 2NE1 online.

The performance quickly went viral and opened the door to a completely different future.

Eric travelled to Seoul to compete on Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2, a hugely popular talent show similar to The X Factor. He finished in the top five and soon faced a life changing decision.

He left his corporate career behind and signed with B2M Entertainment. Before long, his music career was thriving and his profile across South Korea continued to grow.

Eric Nam’s mental health breakdown

As Eric’s fame increased, so did the pressure that came with it.

After relocating permanently to South Korea, he faced an intense workload and struggled with the demands of life in the spotlight.

Eric has spoken openly about how constant expectations affected his wellbeing. He explained that the pressure to remain positive and entertaining at all times eventually became overwhelming.

Eric suffered with his mental health while at the height of his K Pop fame (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Speaking on the JAYKEEOUT YouTube channel, Eric said: “My mental health deteriorated while living in Korea, and my overall health collapsed.

“The pressure to always appear bright, kind, and fun was overwhelming. Inside, I was struggling immensely.”

He continued: “Even sitting down for a cup of coffee felt terrifying. My health worsened to the point where I ate only porridge for three months.

“I developed panic disorder, and experienced paralysis in my arms, fingers, neck disc issues, and legs. One side of my face even lost sensation.”

Following that difficult period, Eric stepped away from South Korea and returned to the United States to focus on his recovery.

He continued making music on his own terms and soon built a strong following in America. Since then, he has toured internationally, appeared in Japanese films and become a passionate voice on mental health issues.

Mental health advocate

Today, Eric is the co founder of digital media company DIVE Studios, which focuses on K Pop and Gen Z content. He also launched his own mental health app, Mindset.

The Traitors US star is now an advocate for mental health (Credit: YouTube/ Mindset)

His work has earned significant recognition.

In 2023, Eric received a TIME 100 Impact Award for raising awareness of mental health. A year later, The Jed Foundation Annual Gala honoured him with its Voice of Mental Health Award.

He was also named Verywell Mind 25’s Mental Health Champion of 2024.

Eric continues to encourage people to prioritise their wellbeing and believes everyone should “let yourself rest, heal and recover”.

As The Traitors US unfolds, viewers are set to learn much more about the star whose journey has already taken some remarkable turns.

Read more: Traitors US fans admit they are ‘floored’ as identity of the Secret Traitor is revealed

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