The Masked Singer star Joel Dommett’s shock poo confession while on a business class flight

Joel Dommett previously opened up about a “disgusting” moment that happened while he was on a business class flight.

The presenter has become a regular on telly screens in recent years, thanks to stints on shows such as This Morning and The Masked Singer – which returns today (January 3).

And back in 2016, Joel starred on I’m A Celebrity, where he came in second place. But according to Joel, things took a seriously awkward turn while on the flight back from Australia…

He previously recalled an awkward experience on a flight (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett on his ‘most disgusting story’

Joel appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 alongside famous faces such as Adam Thomas, Carol Vorderman and Larry Lamb. The show was won by Scarlett Moffatt, with Joel coming in second place.

In 2017, he spoke about his experience on the ITV show and revealed that after leaving the jungle, he got out and ate “everything”.

He explained to Attitude: “After four weeks, you develop this instinct of just putting everything you find into your mouth!”

Joel then went on to tell the “best, the most disgusting story”. He said: “So, they flew us back business class and I kept asking the air steward for more and more food, I couldn’t stop eating. But your body is just not ready for you to eat that much.”

It happened when he left I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Joel ‘ruined everyone’ else’s experience on flight

Making the most of flying for the first time in business class, and fresh from the jungle, Joel said he “ate so much”.

Joel said: “It was the first time I’d flown business class but basically the seats are staggered so that you’re weirdly looking someone in the eye. I was topping and tailing with a banker.”

He added: “I ate so much and then my body was like: ‘Joel you now need to [bleep] yourself.’ So, I [bleep] myself, on business class – while staring a businessman in the face. I ruined my, and everyone else’s, business-class experience.”

Watch Joel on The Masked Singer on Saturday (January 3) on ITV1.

Read more: This Morning viewers deliver brutal verdict on new host Joel Dommett: ‘I’m not sure I can take much more



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know