Strictly host Tess Daly has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) today (November 12) in a ceremony hosted by King Charles.

The 56-year-old presenter was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. Tess has fronted Strictly for more than two decades. Before that, she hosted other shows including Sport Relief, Children in Need and SMTV Live.

Last month, Tess shocked viewers after announcing that she and co-host Claudia Winkleman were going to be leaving Strictly this year.

Tess was made an MBE today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly receives MBE at Windsor Castle

On Wednesday afternoon, Tess was accompanied by her presenter husband Vernon Kay and their 21-year-old daughter Phoebe during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

For the special occasion, Tess wore a red dress and a matching hat that featured a veil. She wore her signature blonde locks down in waves and completed her ensemble with a pair of heels.

“This is probably the greatest honour of my career and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you,” Tess old PA Media.

“I’ve been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do. It was a real privilege to be in a room of people who have made a difference in their communities, who have built incredible careers. It was a very inspiring environment.”

Tess admitted she was “quite nervous” today. However, she added: “His Majesty put me at ease.”

Tess explained how she and King Charles spoke about how Queen Camila is a fan of Strictly. She also revealed she received a letter from her, which “meant the world”.

She also mentioned that Charles thanked Tess for the charity work she’s done for the King’s Trust.

Tess decided to dedicate her MBE to her late dad. She explained he would be “so proud of his daughter meeting the King, in a castle”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘Many congratulations!’

Following the news, many fans shared their congratulations as they posted in her comments section.

“Many congratulations! Hope Claudia is similarly honoured,” one said.

“Congratulations, you look stunning, Tess,” another shared.

“Congrats, Tess. You and your family look absolutely fabulous,” a third expressed.

‘Seems to have lost its credibility these days!’

However, others weren’t impressed with Tess’ latest career milestone.

“Why the [bleep] has Tess Daly been given an MBE?” one user questioned on X.

“15 years of reading an autocue. She should dedicate it to Bruce because without him, she wouldn’t have had the job,” another person shared.

“Getting an award for doing a well-paid job? Seems to have lost its credibility these days!” a third remarked.

Read more: Heartbreaking ‘real reason’ Tess Daly is leaving Strictly following shock announcement

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.