Vernon Kay declares ‘how dare you’ over ‘two-faced’ comments from Tess Daly’s Strictly colleagues

Vernon Kay has revealed that wife Tess Daly’s Strictly Come Dancing colleagues talked about him behind his back when he went to visit her on the BBC dance show recently.

Radio host Vernon, speaking on his BBC Radio 2 show, told how he’s visited Tess at the Elstree Studios at the end of October.

However, Vernon’s outfit for his trip to the studio raised eyebrows with Tess’ work pals…

Vernon Kay didn’t look this dapper when he visited wife Tess Daly at work (Credit: Splash News)

Vernon Kay raises eyebrows with outfit for Tess Daly set visit

Speaking earlier this week, Vernon, 51, returned to a row he’d been having with Tess, 56, and their two daughters – Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16 – regarding a pair of baggy jeans he’d bought.

He said he endured “massive guffawing” at his expense over the choice as soon as he turned up at the Strictly Come Dancing studios.

“The baggy jeans! They’re still up for debate in our house,” he told his listeners. “I’ve not convinced the kids or Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly that they are a vibe. Everyone at work thinks they’re a vibe, everyone I bump into thinks they’re a vibe.”

However, he added: “But apparently when I visited Strictly Come Dancing in my baggy jeans, once my back was turned, it was: ‘Oh why is he wearing them?'”

Tess Daly will leave Strictly this year (Credit: Splash News)

‘Say it to my face!’

Vernon voiced his mock frustration that Tess’ workmates had been speaking about his fashion choices behind his back as he declared: “I’m like, how dare you? How dare you be two-faced? If you don’t like them, say it to my face, just say it! I’m a grown man, I’ll go back to the car and wind my windows up and then I’ll cry!

“But, you know, I can take it, I like them.”

Thr 6ft 4in tall star then revealed why he likes them: “The thing about the baggy trousers is, they’re a long enough leg, you know what I mean? They’re a 34/36 inch leg, which is pretty decent for me.”

