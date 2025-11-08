BBC confirms ex-Strictly celebs will return to dance floor in Blackpool: ‘They’ll revisit some iconic routines’

Strictly Come Dancing fans are overjoyed after discovering some of the show’s former stars will be returning to the ballroom for its annual Blackpool special.

The BBC dance show is due to decamp to Blackpool on Saturday November 22. And, on the results show on the Sunday, the BBC has quite the surprise up its sleeve.

The Strictly cast go all out for Blackpool week and this year promises to be no exception (Credit: Splash News)

Ex Strictly celebs returning for Blackpool results show

According to the BBC website, a “group of former Strictly celebrities [will] return to the dance floor to revisit some iconic routines with our professionals”.

Speculation has now reached fever pitch after the programme description for the Blackpool results show was published online.

The full description reads: “It’s back to Blackpool for the results as our couples find out if they’ve done enough to return next week. A group of former Strictly celebrities return to the dance floor to revisit some iconic routines with our professionals, and Lewis Capaldi performs. Two couples must dance again for their place in the competition. Who’s Strictly adventure will end at the Blackpool Tower?”

The news was published on the BBC website (Credit: BBC)

‘What a full circle moment for Dianne, Joe and their baby boy’

Fans of the show are now speculating over who could appear, and which routines they’ll be revisiting. Top of the list is pregnant Dianne Buswell and her partner Joe Sugg, who are expecting their first baby.

One fan said: “Seen the former celebrities are returning for Blackpool week. Please can Joe Sugg return because I would love to see Joe and Dianne back on the Strictly dance floor together.”

A second agreed and said: “Wait wait waitttt hang on now…. A group of former celebrities returning to dance at Blackpool??? Uhmmm Joe and Dianne’s quickstep anyone? Pleaseeee make it happen! What a full circle moment for Joe, Dianne and baby boy to share the Blackpool stage together.”

A third added: “Some ex-Strictly celebs coming back for the Blackpool results show dance. Please can one of them be Joe so we can see him and Dianne dance together again.”

Fans hail ‘wildly exciting’ news

Others have also started to appear on the fans’ wish lists.

“Wait! Who? What? How?! I need to know and I need it to be Harry Judd and Jay McGuiness,” said one. “My picks are Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh, Kimberly Wyatt, Hamza Yassin, Chris McCausland, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams,” said another.

Others declared that the news was “wildly exciting” as they pleaded for the likes of series one winner Jill Halfpenny, Bill Bailey, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Gemma Atkinson to return.

The BBC is remaining tight-lipped about who might appear, though. A spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “Further details will be announced in due course.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight (November 8) at 6.25pm on BBC one.

So who would you like to see return? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.