Thigh-high! Tess Daly leaves followers stunned as she puts on a leggy display in slit dress

Tess Daly made plenty of jaws drop after she posed up a storm in a thigh-high split dress.

The TV star, 56, is no stranger to showing off her epic fashion choices. Whether she’s dressed in a barely-there bikini or a bedazzled gown, Tess is a regular when it comes to sending her loyal legion of fans wild.

And this week, Tess was back at it when she slipped her famous figure into a gorgeous gold frock that boasted a thigh-high split.

Tess Daly wows in slit dress

On Friday (January 30) former Strictly host Tess took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo of her latest outfit. The mum-of-two looked nothing short of sensational in a gold printed dress.

Flashing her sun-kissed skin, Tess’ frock exposed her thigh thanks to its thigh-high split. As for makeup, Tess rocked a full face of glam including sky-high lashes and nude lipstick.

Posing up a storm for the camera, she wore her famous blonde locks in bouncy curly waves.

Fans go wild

Tess captioned the post: “Rewearing a favourite for last nights charity event.”

Unsurprisingly, Tess’ fans couldn’t get enough of her post and flooded the comments section with compliments. One person said: “Gorgeous.”

Former Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman also commented five love heart emojis, while another fan added: “A truly beautiful dress and lovely hair and make up to go with it.”

A third wrote: “Wow stunning Tess.”

Tess breaks silence after Strictly exit

It comes after Tess broke her silence after stepping away from Strictly Come Dancing, opening up about what’s next for her TV career following her emotional exit from the BBC show.

Speaking to HELLO!, Tess revealed: “I’m looking forward to doing other TV projects and there are a couple in the pipeline.

“I love working in television because I genuinely love people. As a viewer, I love anything authentically emotive that brings a tear to the eye.”

Reflecting on her career, which spans more than 20 years, Tess made it clear she’s still focused on what comes next rather than looking back.

