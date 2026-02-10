Tamzin Outhwaite, 55, shows off results of £5k non-surgical facelift and admits ‘I didn’t want to go under the knife’

Tamzin Outhwaite, 55, has undergone a non-surgical facelift and the results have wowed her army of followers.

Tamzin revealed that, for the past 12 months, she’s been having a series of non-surgical facelift treatments with one of London’s top aesthetic doctors to rejuvenate her appearance.

Speaking candidly about her journey, Tamzin has shared her delight at the “amazing” results. And the ex-EastEnders actress has said it’s left her feeling more confident than ever while staying true to her conviction to avoid cosmetic surgery.

Tamzin, 55, didn’t want to go under the knife (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk)

Why Tamzin Outhwaite had a non-surgical facelift

Tamzin said: “When I looked in the mirror I could see that my face just never looked as good as it used to. At my age I know it’s hard to avoid, but I’d really started to notice the difference. It was getting me down a bit. I’d also lost some weight and my face looked like it was sagging and dropping. So I decided to do some research on what could be done to improve things.

“I definitely didn’t want to go under the knife. I didn’t want any form of facelift, and I’m extremely wary of having injectables because I’m an actor and I need to have an expressive face. It’s essential for me to have a natural look, not a frozen face. But I was still keen to find out alternative ways to improve my appearance and a friend advised me to give NeoGen a try.

“After doing a bit of research, I could see that Shirley Ballas had got an amazing result with these treatments. She now looks about 10 years younger. So I thought I’d give it a go.”

Tamzin had her treatment over the space of a year (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk)

What did Tamzin have done?

Tamzin initially signed up to have three monthly NeoGen nitrogen plasma sessions at Dr Maryam McMillan’s Ambra Clinic in Finchley, North London. NeoGen is a non-invasive procedure that uses super-heated nitrogen to stimulate skin rejuvenation.

Tamzin said: “Dr McMillan would focus on areas that I specifically wanted to improve, like the slight drooping of the skin on the jawline, the lines above my top lip and around the eyes, and also areas for redness and enlarged pores. Those areas would get two or more passes of the device to get more energy into the skin to help promote even more healing.

“After the first three treatments I could really see a major improvement. The general texture of the skin was improved, and where it had looked a bit dull and lifeless before, it was now really radiant and more dewy. Friends started to notice as well.”

As a result of the initial success of the treatments, Tamzin extended the treatment program. In total she had eight low energy treatments over the space of a year, at a total cost of £4,950.

Tamzin said: “I could have probably got the same result with six monthly treatments. But due to work commitments I had to take quite a few breaks over a year, so I decided to have a few extra treatments. From now on I will look to have a top up treatment every three to four months for maintenance.”

The actress has said she’s ‘so happy’ with the results (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk)

‘So happy with the results’

The actress added: “I’m so happy with the results, and so much more confident about my appearance. The most striking change is that it’s tighter. My jawline and cheeks were getting a bit saggy before, but they aren’t any more.

“The general skin quality is improved as well, my pores are definitely smaller, my complexion is smoother and more uniform in tone. Previously there were red patches caused by broken blood vessels, they’ve also gone.

“The main thing I’ve noticed is that people I haven’t seen for ages always say to me: ‘Your skin looks amazing,’ and that’s enough for me. I feel younger when I look in the mirror.”

Due to her career as an actress, it was important that she didn’t look ‘frozen’ (Credit: NeoGenPlasma.co.uk)

Fans react to Tamzin Outhwaite’s facelift results

After the images were posted on her Instagram page, the compliments flew in thick and fast.

“You look absolutely glowing,” said one follower. “Wow wow wow!” said another, adding a flame emoji. “You look a million dollars,” said a third. Another added: “I lost quite a bit of weight and this sounds wonderful! Like you, I don’t want to go under the knife or do injections. You look amazing!”

What exactly happens during the NeoGen non-surgical facelift? Tamzin Outhwaite had a series of NeoGen treatments with Dr Maryam McMillan at the Ambra Clinic in Finchley, North London, and she’s not the first celeb to undergo the non-surgical facelift. Before the last season of Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas also had the treatment, slicing years off her appearance. But what exactly happens during the treatment? And what benefits can you expect? How does it work? The treatment uses nitrogen plasma technology to deliver controlled thermal energy inside the skin. This triggers a natural, deep healing response. Now for the science part… A plasma is a super-heated gas and, when the plume of gas reaches the skin, the energy permeates to the deeper levels without breaking the skin barrier, hence the term non-surgical facelift. The fact that the skin isn’t broken is a unique benefit of the therapy. The energy within the skin tricks the body to create large amounts of collagen and elastin, which then creates a more youthful appearance. Does it hurt? NeoGen treatments are relatively pain-free. But at each session Dr McMillan would apply a numbing cream for 40 minutes prior to the procedure so that there was no discomfort. The NeoGen treatment itself would take around 30 minutes. It would cover her neck, top of her chest and face, including around the sensitive eye area. After the treatment Allskin Med Growth Factor serum was applied to her skin. Plus, she was given Ameri-Vita Liver Support drinks to promote anti-ageing effects. What are the benefits of the non-surgical facelift? It treats sagging skin, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation, particularly around the eyes and face. It also leaves the skin’s surface intact. This promotes faster healing compared to ablative treatments (ones that do break and tear the skin barrier) such lasers, chemical peels or micro-needling and radio frequency. Dr McMillan said: “NeoGen was a good fit for Tamzin because her busy work schedule means she can’t afford to have any downtime. She would often have filming and auditions which required her to look presentable just 24 hours after a treatment, and that is perfectly possible with NeoGen and so we managed to work around her many acting commitments.” Treatment prices start at £750 per session (full face and neck), £1,990 for three, or £3,850 for six. To find your closest clinic, visit the website here.

