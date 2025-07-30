Tributes poured in as Sylvia Young, the founder and principal of Sylvia Young Theatre School, died at age 86.

The stage school pioneer helped discover many household names, including Amy Winehouse, Billie Piper, Denise Van Outen, and Emma Bunton, to name a few.

The news broke after Sylvia’s daughter, Frances Ruffelle, shared a moving tribute after announcing her mum died this morning (July 30).

“It is with great sadness we let you know that our incredible Mum Sylvia Young passed away peacefully this morning 30th July 2025,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our Mum was a true visionary. She gave young people from all walks of life the chance to pursue their performing arts skills to the highest standard. Her rare ability to recognise raw talent and encourage all her students contributed to the richness of today’s theatre and music world, even winning herself an Olivier Award along the way.”

She continued: “She believed hard work with a bit of luck brought success, and she was an example of that herself. She leaves as her legacy a wealth of brilliant performers, a thriving school bearing her name, and a priceless place in the nation’s heart.”

Out of all her incredible accomplishments, Frances said Sylvia “leaves the memory of an East End girl who worked hard to achieve her goals, took hold of life, and lived it to the full”.

“Her family were everything to her, her wonderful husband, our dad, Norman and her grandchildren Eliza, Nat, Felix and Coral plus her great grandson Rex. We share her love with her wide and inclusive family, her friends, her students. You all meant the world to her. We will miss her so very much.”

The tribute was signed off: “Alison and Frances.”

Celebrity tributes

Following the sad news, many famous faces who Sylvia helped carve the careers of paid their respects.

“Oh Frances. I am so sad so sorry to hear this news. Your amazing mum was a pioneer. She was a rare force who just knew .. and she worked so hard..what a legend.. This is going to really affect us all who were lucky enough to be part of her amazing world growing up..what a time..The best memories! I’m sending so much love to you and all the family,” All Saints star Natalie Appleton wrote.

Her sister Nicole also echoed: “I am so sorry to hear your amazing mum has passed. She was a massive part in my life and the paved the way for so many of us! Sending you all so much love. So very sad.”

“Oh Frances, I am so sorry. What a legend your mum was, who touched so many lives in such a positive way. Sending you so much love,” actress Tamzin Outhwaite added.

EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, shared a heartbroken emoji.

‘My life would not be what it is without Sylvia Young’

Giovanna Fletcher also took to her Instagram grid to honour Sylvia, stating her “life would not be what it is” without her.

“I remember watching Sylvia on Live and Kicking when I was 12 years old. She was talking about her school and all the fun they had there. I phoned up for a brochure and applied for a scholarship without telling my mum and dad. I didn’t get the scholarship, but I got a place with a ‘deal’ attached because Sylvia wanted me there – something I quickly learned the majority of the 140 students had,” she continued.

In a lengthy tribute, Giovanna concluded: “I am heartbroken to hear that Sylvia is no longer with us. I owe her so much love and gratitude. My heart goes to her husband Norman, her family, and all who knew her.”

