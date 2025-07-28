BBC Radio Sheffield star Gerry Kersey has died at the age of 86, it has been announced.

Tributes have poured in for BBC star Gerry, who enjoyed a career spanning 50 years.

We have some sad news to share. Former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Gerry Kersey has passed away. Gerry was an enduring voice on BBC Radio Sheffield for many years, and Radio Hallam before that. He was such a gifted presenter and a wonderfully kind and supportive colleague… pic.twitter.com/cQQ4YvXJUI — BBC Sheffield (@BBCSheffield) July 27, 2025

On Friday (July 25) Gerry sadly passed away. He died with his wife, Christine, by his side. He had reportedly been ill for a while before his passing.

Katrina Bunker, Head of BBC Yorkshire, paid tribute to Gerry.

“Gerry was a true legend of local broadcasting, starting his career in 1968 as one of the first voices on BBC Radio Sheffield,” she said.

“In later years, he was known for request-based and nostalgia show,s and he got loads of letters, emails, and calls right up to his last show in 2020,” she then continued. “Wherever you went around the area, you would always meet someone who loved Gerry’s show.”

Katrina’s tribute continued.

“Off-mic, Gerry was just as much of a gentleman as he was on it, always encouraging, always warm and proud to still be on the radio after 50 years,” she said. “He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

The BBC has paid tribute to Gerry following his death (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in for Gerry

Other tributes poured in on social media following the announcement of Gerry’s death.

“So sad, one of those voices that you grew up with as a kid, as if he was in the house with you. RIP,” one fan tweeted.

“When I read this sad news, I suddenly remembered Gerry’s voice, which was always there on the Radio as I was growing up. So sad, my condolences to his family. Rip the Great Gerry Kersey. Your voice will always be remembered & never forgotten here in Sheffield!” another said.

“So sorry to read this news. Gerry was a true servant supporting our city and community. My sincere condolences go out to Gerry’s family and friends at this difficult time,” a third wrote.

Gerry’s career

Gerry began his career with BBC Radio Sheffield back in 1968. He was juggling a career between the radio and advertising Stanley Tools, before opting to focus on his radio career full-time. He soon began hosting his own show in the 1970s.

During an interview with the Sheffield Star in 2018, he confessed he was earning just £12 a week at the time. In 1980, he moved to Radio Hallam, before returning to the BBC in 1997, presenting the Sunday afternoon nostalgia programme.

He retired in 2020 after enjoying a career spanning over five decades.

