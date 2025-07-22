ITV News presenter Trevor Green sadly died on his 74th birthday, his wife has announced.

The presenter spent almost 20 years at the broadcaster before leaving in 2006.

Trevor worked at ITV for almost 20 years (Credit: ITV)

ITV News presenter Trevor Green dies aged 74

Long-time viewers of ITV will remember Trevor from his almost 20-year stint presenting regional TV news flagship Granada Reports.

On July 14, his devastated wife, Joanna, shared the sad news that he’d died. Piccadilly Radio shared Joanna’s message, which had been shared with Trevor’s radio colleague, Chris Moore, via its Facebook page.

“Trevor slipped away peacefully this morning in the early hours of what is today his 74th Birthday. He developed breathing problems last evening,” she wrote.

“I’ve lost my soulmate and feel rather at sea. But thankfully, he’s now out of pain and we’ve been blessed with lots of time in recent weeks and months to reminisce and shape his wishes,” she then continued.

“Sorry, we couldn’t fix another visit. Taking quiet me-time out today to reflect on our 44 years together. Will miss him like mad. Let you know plans in due course,” she then added.

Trevor’s life and career

Born in 1951, Trevor began his media career in the 1980s, spending almost two decades at ITV working on Granada Reports. In 2006, he left the show to focus on running his own Vision Impact media consultancy. This was alongside his TV and radio career.

He also spent several years acting as a media relations officer for his local Cheshire East council.

ITV paid tribute to Trevor during a news report on his death.

“Trevor was a roving reporter and main programme presenter for Granada Reports for 19 years, covering many of our region’s major stories – but also bringing a special humour to lighten news,” they said.

Tributes have poured in (Credit: ITV)

Tributes paid

“‘Lord Green’, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered by everyone who worked with him as a true gentleman and one of the leading regional broadcasters of his generation,” they then added.

Chris Moore of Piccadilly Radio also paid tribute: “Trevor and Jo fought his illness together in a way which I can only describe as humbling. I would not be able to come anywhere close. He was one of the nicest, kindest, sharpest, wittiest, coolest and most professional people I ever had the honour to work, and that’s saying something.

“His marriage to Jo was something special too. She is a wonderful person who gave him everything for their whole life together. A David Vear signing, he was part of a golden generation in a golden era of radio. Those who knew him will have their own stories and memories. Suffice to say, we’ve list another gem…. God speed my friend.”

“Only just saw news of this, Trevor was a consummate professional and the nicest, coolest guy, very fond memories of working with him at Piccadilly Radio, he deserved longer on this earth. RIP,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“This is heartbreaking! I loved being on shift with Trevor in those early years – he was a wonderful journalist, with such a warm heart. Why do happy memories lead to sad days?” another said.

