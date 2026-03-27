Suzanne Shaw ‘lost in love’ as she reunites with love rat ex Darren Day following birth of first grandson

Suzanne Shaw has reunited with her ex Darren Day after their son welcomed his first child.

The pair had a short-lived romance back in the early noughties and got engaged. Suzanne and Darren also had a son Corey in 2004, but ended up splitting in 2005 after he reportedly walked out on them both.

And this week, Suzanne – who recently split from her fiancé Sam Greenfield – and Darren became grandparents for the first time after Corey welcomed his first child.

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The pair had a whirlwind romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suzanne Shaw reunites with Darren Day

On Thursday (March 26) Suzanne took to her Instagram and confirmed the exciting news that she was a grandmother. She revealed Corey’s girlfriend Erin had given birth to a son whom they called Colton.

Suzanne also shared a slew of adorable snaps, including a photo of Suzanne beaming as she held the newborn in her arms.

Meanwhile, in another pic, Suzanne posed alongside ex Darren in the hospital amid the celebrations.

She captioned the post: “Something beautiful, something true, My baby boy Corey, became a father To a precious son, wrapped softly in blue. I remember the moment when you arrived, as if it were yesterday, you were so perfect, so full of light, you took my breath away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Shaw (@suzi_shaw)

Suzanne ‘lost in pure love’

Suzanne went on: “You came into my world, and changed me forever inside, gave my life a deeper meaning, filled my heart with pride. And now here you stand, a father so strong, so kind, holding your own little boy, a love like yours, I recognise.

“You’ve given me the greatest gift, A grandson to adore, a love that grows with every breath, and will forevermore. I’ll love him unconditionally, as I have always loved you, a bond that time could never break, Endless, pure, and true.”

Suzanne continued: “Wow what a day! Lost in pure love. Colton – Nanny loves you to infinity and back, you are perfect. I might not have reading glasses quite yet (like your grandad), but can’t wait to teach you handstands and cartwheels.”

Darren also shared a similar post and made a joke about Suzanne: “Grandad loves you so much…and is actually old enough to be a Grandparent, unlike Nanny! @suzi_shaw. So, so proud. Love you both… and so deeply happy for you both.”

Darren reportedly walked out on Suzanne (Credit: ITV)

When did Suzanne and Darren split?

Darren and Suzanne embarked on a romance back in 2003. At the time, Darren was engaged to Adele Vellacot.

After splitting from Adele, Darren and Suzanne dated for 18 months and got engaged. They also welcomed a son Corey in December 2004.

However, on Mother’s Day the following year, Darren reportedly walked out on Suzanne and seven-week-old Corey while she battled postnatal depression.

“The first time my postnatal depression struck was tough. I was a young mother at only 23 years old, and I felt I had to prove myself. My former partner Darren Day left me when Corey was only a few months old and I was embarrassed that it didn’t work out and I was a single mum,” she said in 2017, as Mirror reports.

Darren on ‘happy ending’ with Suzanne

However, it appears the pair have buried the hatchet in recent years as they co-parent their son.

On Celebrity Big Brother, Darren opened up about his relationship with Suzanne. He told co-star Stephanie Davis: “We were together for a year and a half, we got this beautiful boy and at the end of the day, it’s all been a happy ending.”

After her split from Darren, Suzanne went on to get engaged to Sam Greenfield and welcomed their son Rafferty in 2015. Earlier this year though, Suzanne revealed they had split.

Darren meanwhile, went on to marry and later divorce actress Stephanie Dooley. He is currently engaged to Sophie Ladds.

Read more: Suzanne Shaw joins her son with Darren Day for rare public pictures on day out



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