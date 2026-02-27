‘I don’t even know where to start!’: Suzanne Shaw in tears as she reveals shock split from partner Sam Greenfield

Former Hear’Say star Suzanne Shaw has revealed that she and her fiancé Sam Greenfield have split after 12 years in an emotional announcement.

The Everybody hitmaker announced she was engaged to the businessman in June 2014. She has a son, Corey MacKenzie Day, 21, from her previous relationship with actor Darren Day.

She then had a second son, Rafferty, 11, with Sam.

Suzanne and Sam have split after 12 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Suzanne Shaw announces split from fiancé Sam Greenfield

In an Instagram video shared today (February 27), Suzanne, who is also known for her role as Eve Jenson in Emmerdale, announced that she and Sam were no longer together.

“I don’t even know where to start with this post. I’ve not been online for a little while because I’ve just been navigating some stuff in my life which is a break up that I’m going through at the moment,” she explained.

“I genuinely did not expect I’d be saying this out loud… it’s been tough, it’s been really tough. I wasn’t actually going to say anything online, I wasn’t going to address this at all. But I thought that the nature of my account is all about mental health – my struggles with my mental health, quitting alcohol, changing my lifestyle, taking up running… all of the things that have brought me stability.”

She continued: “It’s been tricky but my goodness, thank god I’ve got the tools to navigate this. Thank god it’s been six years of not drinking, six years of dedicating my life to my personal development. I’ve not been perfect through this and it’s been a little bit messy but I’ve certainly been able to tap into therapy and meditation, running, understanding that I need to eat well and that I need to just lean into this pain and heal. And it is a new chapter of deep healing now because I’m going into the era of having the greatest love affair with myself.”

While explaining herself, the 44-year-old appeared. visibly emotional.

Suzanne revealed she has decided to open up about the split because it is “important for me to share this to close one chapter and move into the next”.

She said she has “not known what to say since the start of January”.

‘Thinking of you’

Following the announcement, she was supported by her followers.

“Sending love darling xxx,” Corrie star Samia Longchambon wrote.

“You’re spot on.. Being single for 7 years after a messy breakup was the best time in my life.. Fall in love with yourself. Wishing you all the best,” GB News presenter Nana Akua added.

“Sending love Suzi I hope you are okay and you’ve got this,” a third remarked.

“Take care. Thinking of you xx,” a fourth said.

