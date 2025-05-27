Sue Radford issues statement following ‘horrific’ Liverpool ‘attack’: ‘Thank God the girls are safe’

22 Kids & Counting star Sue Radford has shared an update after revealing her children were at the Liverpool parade when a car smashed into the crowd.

At least 47 people have been left injured following the terrifying incident on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26) evening.

It is believed a driver ploughed into football fans in a packed road in the city centre as Liverpool FC’s stars celebrated their Premier League win with their trophy along a 10-mile route.

Sue Radford, left, posted about her children being present at the Liverpool parade (Credit: YouTube)

Liverpool latest news

Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the crowd attempting to remove the driver from the car. Clips also appeared to show the car door closed before the vehicle accelerated and ran into pedestrians on both sides of a crowded Water Street.

Videos online also appeared to show onlookers chase after the car, as some kicked at it and aimed for the back windscreen.

27 people are believed to have been hospitalised, including four children. One child was reportedly trapped under the car with three adults when firefighters arrived to save them.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area has been arrested. Police have indicated the suspect was the driver of the car.

However, police are not treating the horror ramming as terrorism. Additionally, members of the public have been urged “not to speculate on the circumstances” of the incident.

Sue Radford’s Instagram Story post (Credit: Instagram)

Sue Radford shares update on her children

Meanwhile Sue, who heads up Britain’s biggest family with husband Noel Radford, took to Instagram in the hours following the incident to keep her followers informed about her daughters’ whereabouts.

Sue explained in her Instagram Story post that her “girls are safe” following the “horrific attack”.

The girls are safe, thank God.

She wrote: “Just want to let everyone know the girls are safe thank god but my heart is aching for the families involved in this horrific attack no words can describe how horrified we are by the scenes we have seen.”

Sue, 50, has not shared the names of her relatives who were at the parade. But the family are said to have connections to Liverpool FC.

Son Casper, 12, is a big fan and dreams of playing for the Merseyside club. The family also goes to matches at Anfield regularly. And they are said to often visit the city, about 60 miles from where the Radfords are based in Morecambe.

In other news, Sue recently courted controversy as she appeared to encourage parents to take their children out of school for holidays.

“They wonder why parents take kids out of school,” as she posted on social media about flight prices.

Read more: 22 Kids star Sue Radford risks wrath of angry parents as she teases another holiday

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.