Sue and Noel Radford risk wrath of irate fans as they splash the cash and show off £40k swimming pool

Sue and Noel Radford have splashed their earnings on a £40k swimming pool and showed off the luxury pool to fans.

The married couple, who rose to fame on their Channel 5 family show 22 Kids And Counting, are no strangers to documenting their life online and have a loyal following of over half a million on their joint Instagram account.

However, in their latest update, Sue and Noel appear to be planning ahead of time..

Sue and Noel Radford star in their Channel 5 show 22 Kids And Counting (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel Radford show off £40k pool

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday (March 20) afternoon, Sue and Noel shared a photo of their large and luxurious pool in their garden.

Filled to the top with water, the setup looks to be the perfect new addition for the family as they get ready to soak up the sun in the forthcoming months.

“Pool is looking lovely and fresh ready for warmer weather,” they captioned the pic.

While the family didn’t boast about how much they splurged on the pool, the high-end swim spa can be found online to purchase.

Sold via Hydropool Spas, the Mirror reported the specific pool the Radfords purchased is called the Hydropool and retails for a whopping £40,495.

The cheapest pool the company sells is still priced at a hefty £35,295.

The Radford family splurged on a £40k swimming pool (Credit: Instagram)

‘Money seems easy to them now’

Since building themselves a large following, the Radford family have also have to deal with the dark side of fame.

While many are eager to keep up with their latest ventures and their life, some fans have been turned off by their so-called “expensive” lifestyle.

Last year, the family documented their trip to Disney World Florida and took some heat for their vacation.

“Used to like them but money seems easy to them now,” one user wrote. “Good on them but bit detached from rest of us now. Hope they have lovely holiday and they deserve it. Just maybe not worth following any more x.”

Despite an in-demand television career and their Radford’s Pie Company, Sue and Noel’s family have been accused of claiming benefits.

“People just jump to conclusions,” she said. “We don’t claim benefits – the pie company is very successful and so is our media business. We work hard but we’re certainly not millionaires!”

