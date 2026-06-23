Sue Johnston makes plea to Stacey Solomon as she reveals home issue: ‘It’s so hard’

Sue Johnston has called for Stacey Solomon’s help over a major house issue, as she called for a celebrity version of Sort Your Life Out.

The Royle Family star, 82, opened up about the possibility that she’s a hoarder during a new interview.

Sue opened up in a new interview (Credit: ITV)

Sue Johnston’s plea to Stacey Solomon

Speaking to The Mirror, Sue said: “My house is such a mess. I’m hoping the BBC does a celeb version of Sort Your Life Out so I can get Stacey Solomon to tidy it up for me.”

The star, who also appeared on Brookside, Coronation Street and Downton Abbey, admitted that she struggles to let her possessions go.

“I can’t get rid of things! It’s so hard. I watch Stacey Solomon’s show where they come and take all your stuff – I wondered if they’d do a celebrity one and come to my house,” she said.

Sort Your Life Out has run for six series since launching in 2021. Unfortunately, there are no plans for a celebrity version yet.

Sue spoke about turning 80 (Credit: ITV)

Sue on turning 80

Elsewhere in the interview, Sue opened up about being in her eighties.

The star admitted that turning 80 was a shock for her.

“It’s just a number, but I remember my mum was an old woman at 80,” she said.

However, she insisted that attitudes towards aging have “changed so much”.

The actor added that she “doesn’t feel like an old woman”.

Stacey could be heading onto the ballroom floor (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey tipped to do Strictly

Meanwhile, in Stacey Solomon-related news, the TV star is currently being linked to a stint on the ballroom floor with Strictly Come Dancing.

The star has been linked with the show in the past; however, has yet to get her dancing shoes on.

However, according to rumours, she could be signing up for the hit BBC show this year.

She would join Lacey Turner, Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton, and Dani Dyer, who have all already been confirmed to be taking part.

Read more: Stacey Solomon gushes over ‘handsome’ son as he reveals ‘strange’ change to his appearance: ‘I look so different’

Sort Your Life Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

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