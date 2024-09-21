Strictly Come Dancing was back with a bang tonight (September 21) with the first live show of its 2024 season.

The Saturday night favourite certainly did not disappoint, with emotional returns from beloved pros Amy Dowden and Aljaz Skorjanec, as well as a record-breaking score for JLS’ JB Gill.

But without a doubt it was the programme’s first ever blind contestant, comedian Chris McCausland, who stole tonight’s show.

Chris McCausland brought the house down on Strictly tonight! (Credit: BBC)

The 47-year-old, who lost his sight at the age of 22 due to a devastating hereditary condition, received a much-deserved standing ovation for his Cha-cha-cha debut with Dianne Buswell.

One of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in my entire life

Judge Anton Du Beke dubbed the dance “one of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in my entire life”.

Chris McCausland stuns Strictly viewers

Chris’s performance equally went down a treat with the audience at home, with many compelled to share social media posts.

“This show never ceases to amaze me.” One person said on X, “I genuinely can’t believe what a sensational performance that was from Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Absolutely outstanding.”

“Chris – that was UNBELIEVABLE.” A second agreed.

Another person commented: “Chris McCausland…I love this man desperately #Strictly Dianne has performed a miracle.”

“Chris McCausland is a national treasure and it was bloody amazing.” Said a fourth person.

Somebody else also tweeted: “History made. Chris McCausland did the first ever dance by a blind contestant on Strictly. Dianne Buswell is amazing as well, to coach him in a way she’s never had to coach anyone else. Hard not to be a bit emotional.”

