Following an epic launch show last Saturday, the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off tonight (September 21) with the first live performances.

Strictly’s back!!! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans got their first glimpse of the 2024 lineup, which featured a divisive Samba from Shane Warne and a Foxtrot from Sam Quek that left many declaring her “one to watch”.

But it was a certain judge who seemed to be grabbing viewers’ attention, and not for his usual reasons. Tonight it wasn’t Craig‘s cruel jibes that got Strictly fans talking, rather, a dramatic change in his appearance.

Craig debuts new look on Strictly

The longstanding judge was tonight showing off a new bearded look.

Craig looked unrecognisable on Strictly tonight! (Credit: BBC)

“Craig grew a beard! I didn’t recognise him and asked who that was.” Tweeted one viewer, followed by a shocked face emoji.

Another agreed: “I keep doing a double take watching #Strictly and for a split second wondering why on earth David Mitchell is on the judging panel then realising nope, @CraigRevHorwood has got a beard now (and suits it too!)”

“Does Craig’s beard have a twitter account?” Someone else joked.

Craig also found himself compared to one of his Strictly colleagues.

“Idk when the Rylanification of Craig Revel Horwoood happened but I’m here for it.” Said one viewer.

“Can’t quite handle the new Craig/Rylan hybrid.” A second agreed.

A third person also said: “Craig is giving me @Rylan vibes” tagging It Takes Two host Rylan Clark.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.15pm.

