Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison gives baby update as husband Ercan ‘thrilled’

Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison has given an update on when she and her husband, Ercan, are hoping to have kids.

Vicky has very quickly become a fan favourite on Strictly this year, scoring her first 10 last weekend with pro partner Kai Widdrington.

But away from the show, Vicky has been open about her hopes for a family as she began the process of freezing her eggs in 2023, and her struggles over the years with PMDD. And it seems the time is quickly approaching for her and Ercan to try for their own kids.

Vicky Pattison on when she will have kids with husband Ercan

While Vicky is thrilled to be on Strictly Come Dancing this year, it seems things almost went in a different direction as she made a promise to herself and Ercan at the start of the year.

Speaking to OK!, Vicky admitted she told Ercan she was either going to Strictly, a second season of Honesty Box, or they were going to have a baby this year. And when she got the call for Strictly, she was “over the moon”.

This meant, Vicky and Ercan had to put their baby plans on hold for a little while. But it seems once Strictly is over, that’s when they are going to try for a family.

She revealed: “Kids are definitely on the cards next year. I think he is looking forward to it now. He probably thinks I will be at home a bit more, which he is thrilled about.”

Vicky praises Ercan for being at home waiting for her with their dogs while she is training a lot for Strictly but the one week he missed her performing live as he went away to Cyprus to visit his family, Vicky realised how much she needed him.

“I told him to go. I said: ‘All I am doing is coming home and whining that I am tired.’ But the minute he left, I realised how much I missed him and needed him. He is my anchor and he spoils me rotten.”

While Vicky has been at rehearsals, Ercan has been stepping up at home. She described it as a “role reversal” forcing him to make the dinner and “be the best dog dad”.

What has Vicky previously said about becoming a mum?

Previously, Vicky has opened up on how her PMDD could affect her becoming a mum. And that it is something she worries about.

According to Mind, PMDD is a “severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)”. The charity explained: “It causes a range of emotional and physical symptoms every month during the week or two before your period.”

Vicky previously spoke to The Sun. She said: “I am a woman of a certain age who would love to have kids. But my fear is that my condition will make it very difficult to be the mum that I want to be.

“You want to be this lovely, patient mother. But I do worry what I will be like with PMDD – because you are short-tempered and you’re exhausted.”

