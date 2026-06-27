Strictly star Tom Dean has rekindled his romance with his ex-girlfriend, two years on from their split.

Olympic swimmer Tom, 26, broke up with ex Charlotte Phillips just weeks after he was eliminated from Strictly back in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Dean MBE (@tomdean00)

Tom Dean splits from ex-girlfriend Charlotte

Back in 2024, Tom made a short-lived appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic gold medallist was paired up with Nadiya Bychkova on the show.

However, they became the first couple to be eliminated in week two after losing the dance-off to Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones.

Then, just weeks after leaving the show, Tom split from his girlfriend Charlotte after a year of dating.

At the time, it was claimed that the split had nothing to do with his time on the show.

“Like in so many breakups, Tom and Lottie’s year-long relationship had naturally run its course, and it has nothing to do with Strictly,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail.

“It just happened to be in the first two weeks that they decided to part ways. They are still good friends, and it’s all amicable between them.”

Tom did briefly sparked romance rumours with Nadiya in December 2024 after they reunited ahead of the show’s final. In a picture uploaded to Instagram, fans gushed over their reunion, claiming they’d make a “lovely couple”.

Tom has rekindled with his ex (Credit: Cover Images)

Tom and Charlotte rekindle romance

However, almost two years on from their split, Tom and Charlotte have rekindled their romance.

Taking to Instagram, Tom shared some loved-up snaps of himself and Charlotte on his Instagram story.

In a mirror selfie, Tom and Charlotte can be seen smiling together.

“Happy Birthday, lots [love heart emoji],” Tom captioned the post.

Then, in another post, one snap showed him and Charlotte dressed up smartly whilst posing in the garden.

“Racing season! (and a few things in between),” Tom captioned the post.

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