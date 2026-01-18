Strictly star Amber Davies left ‘completely unconscious’ following traumatic health ordeal

Amber Davies, who is appearing on Sunday Brunch today (January 18), was previously hospitalised following a scary health ordeal.

The former Strictly star, who reached the finals during the 2025 series alongside Nikita Kuzmin, shared the shocking news back in 2018 that she was spiked during a night out in Wales.

Amber competed on Strictly last year (Credit: ITV)

Amber Davies left ‘completely unconscious’ after she was spiked

Reports at the time revealed she collapsed at a pub and was left “completely unconscious”. The staff called an ambulance while Amber’s mum, Sue, who is a nurse, rushed to her daughter’s side.

“She suddenly hit the floor. She was completely unconscious,” a source told The Sun.

“People came out of the pub to help her and put her in the recovery position. She was screaming like she was in agony.”

Amber was just 22 years old when this happened.

Amber was spiked in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

‘Getting spiked is something I never thought would happen to me’

Following the traumatic event, Amber took to social media to issue a warning to her followers.

“Thank you so much for all your kind words. Getting spiked is something I never thought would happen to me but I’m so grateful to be home and safe,” she wrote.

“Thank you to my family and everyone who helped me, especially Glan Clwyd Hospital. Reminder to never leave your drink out of sight,” she continued.

‘I definitely used alcohol as a coping mechanism’

In January 2018, Amber Davies appeared on Lorraine to discuss taking part in the Lose the Booze challenge.

Speaking about her motivations for quitting alcohol, Amber said: “I definitely used alcohol as a coping mechanism for the heartbreak.” She was referring to her split from Kem Cetinay.

Amber added: “You drink, drink, drink, you let your hair down and have fun and I took about four steps back when I should have actually powered through.”

And after just 10 days of being booze-free, Amber said she already felt “so refreshed and healthy”.

In April 2022, she later revealed she was eight months sober and explained that her mental health had improved.

