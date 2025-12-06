Strictly star Amber Davies previously opened up about quitting booze after using alcohol to try to heal her broken heart.

The performer shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2017 with her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, and she is currently appearing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – which returns today (December 6).

However, over the years, Amber has been open about her relationship with alcohol.

The Strictly star cut the booze out a few years ago (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies on quitting booze after split

In January 2018, Amber Davies appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to talk about taking part in the Lose the Booze challenge.

Speaking about her motivations for quitting booze, Amber said: “I definitely used alcohol as a coping mechanism for the heartbreak,” referring to her split from Kem Cetinay.

She added: “You drink, drink, drink, you let your hair down and have fun and I took about four steps back when I should have actually powered through.”

And after just 10 days of being booze-free, Amber said she already felt “so refreshed and healthy”.

She added: “When I drink, the next day I’m moping around, feeling sorry for myself. Now I’m up in the morning, I’ve got goals, I’ve got talks, I’m a lot happier in myself!”

Amber appeared on Love Island in 2017. (Picture: ITV)

‘I will never drink like I used to’

Meanwhile, in April 2022, Amber opened up about being eight months sober at the time, and told fans her mental health has improved.

On her Instagram, she was asked whether or not she would consider drinking again in the future. Amber candidly replied: “It’s a hard one…the impact it’s had on my mental health and the relationship with myself has been life changing.

“I definitely know I will never drink like I used to. BUT never say never. Maybe in years to come I’ll have a couple here and there! Right now I couldn’t think of anything worse!!”

Watch Amber on Strictly on Saturday (December 6) at 6:50pm on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly star Amber Davies reveals she was battling secret illness during last week’s show: ‘It was quite difficult’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.