Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen appear to have rekindled their romance just months after their highly publicised split.

Friends say the ex-pro dancer and retired England rugby star are “giving things another go” after a turbulent year.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen are reportedly back together after splitting earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen back together after split

The pair were photographed looking close at a London fashion event on Saturday night. Kristina had her arm around Ben as they supported his daughter on the catwalk at an awards ceremony.

A source told The Sun: “They’ve decided to give things another go. They looked very much in love.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Kristina, 48, and Ben, 47, first met on the BBC dancefloor in 2013 when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, Ben was married to Abby Cohen. Their partnership sparked rumours of the so-called Strictly curse, and the pair eventually became an item after Ben’s split from his wife.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Mila, in 2016, and announced their engagement in 2022.

But earlier this year, their relationship seemed to collapse. Reports in March claimed they had parted ways after 12 years together, with one insider describing the situation as “hell” and saying their financial problems had “torn the love apart”.

The couple met when they were partnered on Strictly in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Financial struggles

The pair’s joint businesses, including a yoga venture, were hit hard by spiralling debts during the pandemic. They even put their £1.75 million five-bedroom Northamptonshire home up for sale.

Ben himself acknowledged their struggles in court last September during Kristina’s unsuccessful appeal against a driving conviction. “I fight not to lose everything. My cars and my house and my relationship.”

Sources at the time suggested that financial strain had been a major factor in the split. Kristina was reportedly in tears in court while Ben admitted he was trying to hold things together.

At the time of their break-up, an insider opened up to The Sun about how much the couple were struggling.

“The past six months have been hell for them, and it has torn the love they had apart. For the sake of their family, they have chosen to go forward as separate individuals,” they alleged.

“Those close to them who know them as a couple had hoped they would be able to work things out,” the source continued. “But for now it’s over, and it looks like there’s no going back.”

Read more: Strictly’s Kristina Rihanoff shares her sadness over loss of ‘important people’ amid fight to save Ben Cohen romance

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.