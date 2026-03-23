‘A big week of change’: Strictly star Julian Caillon supported as he reflects on ‘end of one chapter’

Strictly star Julian Caillon has opened up about a new chapter in his life ahead of the new series.

The Australian 30-year-old dancer, who joined the hit BBC show last year, finished in fourth place alongside EastEnders icon Balvinder Sopal.

Over the past few years, Strictly has remained in the headlines, with many pro dancers reportedly being axed and benched. However, Julian’s future on the show remains unknown at this point.

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That said, in a new update, he has opened up about a “big week of change” as he embraces a new chapter…

Julian joined Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Julian Caillon ‘excited for what’s next’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (March 22), Julian shared a carousel post that documented him spending time with his girlfriend in his native Australia before leaving her to fly back to the UK.

“The end of one chapter and the beginning of the next,” he wrote in his caption while using the London geotag.

“A big week of change but I’m so excited [for] what’s next. Check out slide 7 to see @sofiaoa_ scare the living daylight out of me,” Julian added.

Julian didn’t reveal what he was working on in the UK. However, this morning he shared a video of himself having a run, writing: “Running starting to feel a little better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Caillon (@julian_caillon)

‘Must be so hard leaving the love of your life’

Julian’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support during his new adventure.

“Welcome back to good old blighty! Enjoy every minute! You’re away from home but you’ll always be at home here!” one user wrote.

“Must be so hard leaving the love of your life behind but hope you have a blast in the UK,” another person shared.

“You’ve got lovely memories you can look back on,” a third remarked.

“Back in our beautiful country and it is not raining this time xx,” a fourth said.

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec makes ‘sad’ Strictly announcement as he addresses future: ‘It’s in the best interests of the show’

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