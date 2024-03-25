Every blow Giovanni Pernice has been dealt in the last year – ‘split’ heartbreak; Amanda Abbington drama; Strictly ‘meeting crisis’

Giovanni Pernice has faced a tough year following much Strictly speculation and a reported split.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer, 33, faced claims of a ‘feud’ with his 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington late last year. Just recently, it was claimed that his former Strictly partners had gathered for an “emotional” meeting about him and their experience on the BBC show.

So, what setbacks has Giovanni faced in the last few months?

Giovanni has faced rumours about his Strictly partnership with Amanda Abbington in recent months (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly drama

Late last year, the Italian dancer faced claims of a feud with his dance partner Amanda. They were paired together for the 2023 series.

However, Amanda quit the show in October citing medical reasons. Rumours of a ‘feud’ between Giovanni and Amanda on Strictly amplified and it was then alleged that Amanda had developed PTSD due to her time on the show.

She reportedly requested footage from her rehearsals with Giovanni and apparently needed therapy after her stint.

Giovanni has since addressed his partnership with Amanda, saying on Lorraine last week: “As I’ve said in the past, I think with Amanda we could have gone all the way to the final.

“You’re just there to put these people in the perspective to be the best they can be on Saturday night. As I said, Amanda was a great great talent, great dancer.”

Strictly ‘meeting’ between Giovanni Pernice’s former partners

In March, reports claimed that three of Giovanni’s former dance partners had met up to discuss their “difficult” experiences with him on the show. This included Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, apparently.

A source allegedly told The Sun: “All three had difficult experiences with Giovanni, who is well known to be intense during training. They met in person to share their experiences.

“Their meeting was emotional but heartwarming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed.”

Meanwhile, last week, another source alleged that the trio aren’t backing down. The insider told the MailOnline: “They are very unhappy with the way the BBC are handling this. One of the reasons they wanted to meet up was to try and work on a way forward because they have no intention of just backing down and letting this just fade away.”

Three of Giovanni’s former Strictly partners reportedly met to discuss their experiences (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice ‘splits’ from girlfriend

Elsewhere, in his personal life, Giovanni reportedly split from model Molly Brown recently. The pair had appeared to confirm their romance in February, sharing a selfie of them looking rather loved-up.

But last week, a source claimed that they’ve gone their separate ways. The source told the Mirror: “Things between Molly and Giovanni initially were going really well. But in the last week or two it’s gone wrong.

“The two of them had a series of bust-ups and decided a few days ago to call it quits. The fact they’ve completely erased each other from social media is obviously telling. It doesn’t look like there’s any way back for their relationship.”

Will Giovanni have a celeb partner this year on Strictly? (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni’s Strictly future

Most recently, a report has claimed that Strictly bosses are still deciding whether to give Giovanni a celeb partner for this year’s series.

An insider reportedly told The Sun: “Bosses are undecided about whether or not they will give Gio a partner, just to take the heat off him. He’s still very much loved by all the head honchos.

“But the big cheeses are wondering if it might be tough to find him a partner, given the reports about his harsh teaching style and the fact anyone who’s paired with him next will have to answer questions about his behaviour.”

However, a BBC spokesperson told ED!: “The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course.”

But Gio still has much to celebrate – including the second series of his BBC travel show currently airing with his co-star and pal Anton Du Beke as well as the success of his 2024 dance tour.

ED! contacted reps for Giovanni for the stories above.

