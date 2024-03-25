Giovanni Pernice’s former Strictly partner Debbie McGee addresses backstage ‘tension’ amid Amanda Abbington drama

Debbie McGee, who paired up with Giovanni Pernice for the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has opened up about her experience behind the scenes of the BBC One dance contest.

Claims concerning Giovanni’s former dance partnership with Amanda Abbington for the 2023 series have resurfaced in recent weeks.

Sherlock actress Amanda quit Strictly in October on medical grounds. But there were also rumours the two had been ‘feuding’ away from the cameras.

Debbie McGee has broken her silence regarding former Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Then, in January of this year, reports alleged Amanda had developed PTSD and needed therapy after her Strictly departure.

And since then further claims have emerged suggesting two more of Gio’s previous celeb partners – Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore – came together with Amanda for an “emotional” meeting about Giovanni on Strictly where they are said to have discussed their respective runs on the programme.

However, Debbie – who finished as a runner-up in the TV competition – is said to have offered her take on working with Giovanni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie McGee (@thedebbiemcgee)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Debbie, previously a magician’s assistant alongside late husband Paul Daniels, has shared how much she “adored” being on the show.

Speaking to the Express website, she said: “All my memories of Strictly behind the scenes are happy ones. I adored every single minute and every single person I was working with.”

Everyone supported each other.

Debbie continued: “I never felt an ounce of competitiveness. Everyone supported each other – pros and celebrities.”

According to the outlet, Debbie said she didn’t experience any “tension” backstage.

Giovanni and Debbie had a successful Strictly partnership (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It comes shortly after claims Amanda, Ranvir, and Laura ‘swapped notes’ on their respective Strictly runs.

A source allegedly told The Sun: “All three had difficult experiences with Giovanni, who is well known to be intense during training. They met in person to share their experiences.

“Their meeting was emotional but heartwarming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partners ‘have no intention of backing down’ amid fears pro dancer is ‘untouchable’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.