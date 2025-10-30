Strictly star Dianne Buswell posts picture of her ‘wedding day’ as fans baffled: ‘Wait, wedding day?!’

Strictly star Dianne Buswell shared a snap of her “wedding day” on Instagram, sending her legion of fans wild.

The star, 36, is expecting her first baby with long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg, who she met on Strictly back in 2018.

However, after exiting the competition early due to partner Stefan Dennis’ injury, Dianne has been busy on her socials…

Strictly star Dianne Buswell’s ‘wedding day’ snap

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, October 29), Dianne shared a photo dump of her life recently.

The Australian dancer shared several pictures of herself and Joe out on a walk in the countryside, having some food at an outdoor cafe, a couple of behind-the-scenes pics from Strictly, and some adorable baby outfits that she’s picked out.

The star also shared a stunning mirror selfie showing off her growing baby bump whilst wearing a tight white dress.

The white dress was one of the outfits Dianne was thinking of wearing to the Pride of Britain Awards last week. However, in the end, the dancer opted for a white flowing dress with a huge red flower across the front.

The picture, nestled in the middle of Dianne’s photo dump, is the one that seems to have grabbed her fans’ attentions – and it’s all because of the caption…

Dianne sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell sends fans wild

Dianne captioned that particular photo: ” Our wedding day (it’s a joke).” However, some fans didn’t see it that way.

“Wait, wedding day??” one fan commented.

“Everyone’s gonna be jumping on the wedding day caption now!” another said.

“Ms Buswell, you should’ve known the internet would blow up,” a third said.

“Just casually taking a selfie on your wedding day and slipping it into an Insta post no big deal,” another added, clearly missing the memo.

Other fans were keen to let the star know how stunning she looked.

“Looking absolutely beautiful Dianne,” one fan gushed. “Ahhhh the mirror photo – you’re glowing,” another said.

“Ooohhhh yes Dianne you are rocking the baby bump – love the mirror image,” a third wrote.

Stefan was forced to quit Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Dianne hits back at conspiracy theories

Last week saw Dianne and Stefan Dennis’ time on the show come to an end prematurely.

Stefan, 67, was forced to pull out of the competition after picking up a nasty injury.

However, some fans of the show speculated that it was, in fact, Dianne who could no longer perform due to her pregnancy.

During an appearance on It Takes Two last week, Dianne shut down the conspiracy theories once and for all.

“Sadly, I got an injury on Saturday. It was diagnosed yesterday and I was told the bad news that I tore my calf muscle quite badly that I can’t dance for the rest of the competition… Well I can’t dance full stop,” Stefan said on the show.

“It’s not a conspiracy theory. I feel great and I would love to continue with Stefan,” Dianne said.

“I wish you the best in your recovery. You were absolutely phenomenal, and I enjoyed my time with you so, so much. I am very proud of you. It was so much fun, he definitely brought me a bit of ‘home’. It was the first time I had a fellow Aussie dancer with me, and I have enjoyed it.”

