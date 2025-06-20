Strictly star Carlos Gu has been flooded with support from his co-stars as he issued an apology on Instagram today.

The dancer, 32, is set to return to Strictly for his fourth year on the show later this year.

Carlos Gu shares sweet snaps

Taking to Instagram, Carlos shared videos and snaps of himself and his mum on their first holiday together.

In one of the videos, Carlos’ mum can be seen dancing in a room full of white balloons. Other snaps show her posing by some flowers, smiling for a selfie with her son, and standing on an escalator.

Another video shows her on a swing.

“This was my first-ever trip with just my mum — and I’m already 32. Sometimes she embarrassed me, and I caught myself feeling annoyed or even judging her. I feel guilty for that. But the truth is, maybe she’s the only person who loves me completely, no matter who I am,” Carlos captioned the post.

‘I feel guilty’

The star then continued.

“She danced and played like children. Watching her laugh and move so freely made me very emotional. Our first photo was on the Paris Metro. I kept trying to stop her from walking like a model while fixing her fringe,” he wrote.

“We took our first selfie together. I pushed her on a swing while she giggled like a girl. On a small Parisian street, she asked me to take a photo of her with flowers. She said she loves taking photos with flowers — something I never knew about her,” he then said.

“I thought I knew my mum. But during this trip, she shared so many stories from her life I had never heard before. Mum, I love you. I hope you get to live the rest of your life exactly the way you want. I’m sorry for the times I’ve been impatient,” he then added.

Strictly stars support Carlos

Some of Carlos’ Strictly co-stars were quick to gush over the snaps.

“Love this. What a gorgeous pair. You’ll@always be her ‘angel’,” Angela Scanlon wrote.

“Beautiful,” Karen Hauer said. “This is beautiful,” Lauren Oakley gushed.

“Carlos you are such a lovely man. Your mum loves you no matter what,” another follower wrote.

“Precious Carlos,” another said.

