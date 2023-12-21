Strictly star Bobby Brazier pictured with close friend as romance rumours quashed

The “mystery pal” of Strictly star Bobby Brazier has finally been revealed after the pair were snapped looking rather cosy.

The EastEnders star made it all the way to the final of the glitzy BBC One show. Sadly, he missed out on the iconic Glitterball trophy after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won the hit programme.

Despite his loss, Bobby appeared to be in high spirits after the final, as he was snapped seemingly getting cosy with a mystery female.

Bobby made it to the final (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier spotted with mystery pal

Shortly after the final, Bobby was seen out with fashion stylist, Sienna Penman from Essex, the MailOnline has reported.

The pair were papped in a restaurant where they reportedly laughed and hugged each other. What’s more, sources also told the publication that they have been close friends since school.

A source told the outlet: “Bobby and Sienna have been close friends for many years, since school in fact. They confide in each other about most things and had a lot to talk about after Bobby’s time on Strictly.

“Clearly they get along very well but as yet there’s nothing romantic between them and Sienna has a boyfriend who she’s in a long-term relationship with.”

Is Bobby Brazier dating anyone?

Despite not confirming their romance, Bobby is reportedly dating fashion consultant Boadecia Evans.

According to MailOnline in November, the Strictly star has been in a secret relationship with Boadecia Evans for the past few months. And the fashion consultant was even said to be going to Blackpool to cheer her beau on Strictly.

A source told the publication at the time: “Bobby has been secretly dating Boadecia for ages. She’s been supporting him from behind the scenes but will be going to Blackpool this weekend to cheer him on.”

The insider went on: “She doesn’t particularly want to be in the public eye but Bobby means a lot to her and they are best friends over anything else.”

Dianne and Bobby missed out on the trophy (Credit: BBC)

Dianne praises Bobby

It comes after Strictly star Dianne Buswell gushed over her dance partner Bobby after they failed to win the Glitterball trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Dianne reflected on their journey, praising her “wonderful” dance partner along the way. In a lengthy post, Strictly star Dianne wrote she used to be “obsessed” about winning the Glitterball trophy.

However, she realised that dancing with Bobby was just as special as winning it.

