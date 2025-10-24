Stacey Solomon ‘doesn’t care’ what people think of her as she shows off new look while out in LA

Stacey Solomon has admitted that she doesn’t actually “care” what people think of her as sister Jemma expressed her annoyance over her appearance.

The TV star – who is married to Joe Swash – and her sister are currently in Los Angeles together. And it seems that while she is there, Stacey wants to embrace the full LA living.

36-year-old Stacey gave fans an insight to the trip on her Instagram Stories, and she made an honest admission that she doesn’t “care” what others think of her anymore.

Stacey wore a face mask in public (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon steps out in LA with new look

On Jemma’s own Instagram, she posted a video Story of herself and Stacey in their hotel room, before they headed out. And she was asking fans to help her convince Stacey not to step out in public in a face mask.

Jemma, in LA for an influencer conference, explained: “Can you all help me out please? When we were at the summit, they had viral collagen masks. We have been trying them and they are really cool. However, we didn’t get to do one last night because we got to LA so late.

“So Stacey’s like let’s wear it today when we go out. This is how she wants me to walk around LA with her.” She then showed Stacey wearing a full face mask on the camera.

Stacey then provided a bit more context on her Instagram Stories. But she didn’t back down and actually headed to the Hollywood sign, while wearing her face mask!

In a video, Stacey said: “She’s going to be jealous when I look 10 years younger than her tonight. Everyone in LA cares about their skin, okay? I am just fitting in.”

Stacey then posted again, at the Hollywood sign. By this point, her face mask had absorbed into her skin and wasn’t as noticeable. But Stacey made an admission to her followers.

She said: “It’s gone completely see-through and now I can take it off. So you didn’t have to suffer it very long. I’m just at the age of my life where I don’t care what anyone thinks. And this makes my skin so nice. I just refuse to care what anyone thinks.

“This was so worth it. Look at that. I am in Hollywood glowing. I’m 32. I don’t care. I don’t care if people like me or think I’m a weirdo. Hate me or whatever, I just want to look after myself.”

Stacey and Jemma are very close (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Stacey and sister Jemma’s relationship

Stacey and Jemma have a close bond which has been highlighted on both their social medias over the years.

Jemma also appeared on Stacey’s reality show Stacey & Joe. But away from Stacey, Jemma has had opportunities to branch out on TV on her own.

She made an appearance on This Morning with hosts Ben and Cat. Stacey even showed how proud she was of that moment by posting a clip on Instagram at the time, saying: “I am so proud of my sister. Look Rose, it’s Auntie Jemma.”

And it’s even been reported that Jemma was approached about a role on Loose Women. But she had to decline as it “didn’t work out with the dates”.

