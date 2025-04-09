Stacey Solomon welcomes adorable new arrivals at Pickle Cottage as her kids watch chicks hatch

TV star Stacey Solomon melted hearts across social media this week after announcing the arrival of several fluffy new additions to her ever-growing family at Pickle Cottage.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five shared the magical moment several chicks began to hatch from their eggs in a sweet, wholesome video update.

The clip showed tiny beaks poking through cracked shells, accompanied by excited squeals from Stacey’s two daughters, Rose and Belle, as well as son Rex, who were seen hugging in wonder as they watched new life unfold.

Stacey Solomon shows off new arrivals at Pickle Cottage

In her caption, Stacey couldn’t contain her joy.

“New life at Pickle Cottage, honestly this has been the most special, core memory building day. Our chicks have started to hatch; it’s like watching real life magic & I’m so glad we decided to do this.

“What a special day. 4 chicks and counting. Come on babies. I hope this brightens up your day.”

The Loose Women presenter’s post was met with a wave of love and support from fans and friends alike, who swooned over the adorable footage and Stacey’s sentimental reaction.

“Absolutely made my day and so here for all the chick content incoming!! Love Rose’s love for this so much, you can see it bursting out of her,” one follower gushed.

“This is so special! What are you calling them?” another then queried.

“What an amazing experience for the kids to watch,” a third fan also agreed.

Others praised Stacey’s parenting and the core memories being created.

“What a beautiful, heart-warming life experience for your children to witness, Stace. You’re an amazing mummy darling.”

Stacey and Joe live at Pickle Cottage in Essex (Credit: Cover Images)

Does Stacey Solomon have pets?

Since moving into their charming Tudor-style mansion, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have transformed Pickle Cottage into a family-friendly haven filled with a menagerie of animals.

The couple, who have six children between them, have embraced countryside life, complete with ducks, dogs and now chicks.

Their current animal family includes two dogs, Peanut and Teddy, and a gaggle of ducks – Daisy, Delilah, Daphne, and Delphine. The couple have also built a dedicated duck pond on their land.

Where is Stacey and Joe’s Pickle Cottage?

Pickle Cottage is set in 2.5 acres of land in the heart Essex. Stacey Joe have spent four years renovating their £1.3 million mansion. They announced they’d bought their new home in March 2021.

It’s home to more bedrooms than you can shake a stick at, a vast garden where Stacey and Joe tied the knot, and a pool where she’s shot her swimwear range. As well as that, there’s a man cave complete with pool table for Joe.

