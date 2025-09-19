Stacey Solomon emotional as she issues statement and admits ‘I can’t quite believe it’

Stacey Solomon has shared a statement with her followers as she gets emotional looking at her career.

For years, Stacey Solomon has been impressing fans. And recently her career has just been more and more on the up. So much so, that her and her husband, Joe Swash, got their own TV show, Stacey & Joe.

But away from that, it seems Stacey has hit another proud milestone in her career. And she has taken the time to tell fans all about how she is feeling.

Stacey penned a letter to her younger self (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon pens ‘letter’ to herself

Taking to her Instagram last night (September 18), Stacey took a minute to appreciate where she is at in her life right now.

She shared a stunning photo of herself in a gold shiny dress. And she looked absolutely amazing.

But it was the caption when things got emotional for the TV star, as she decided to pen “a letter to teenage” Stacey.

She wrote: “One day you will be a teenage mum and there will be people who tell you that you’re on a road to failure, that you’re not smart enough. That you aren’t strong enough, you don’t speak well enough and you aren’t talented enough. But then one day you will own the second fasted growing company in the UK.

“With two boss women who started off with a dream and a garage to work out of. Today, got my beautiful babies ready for school, then headed off to shoot a campaign with a brand I LOVE. Then drove straight to the ceremony to celebrate our company becoming the second fasted growing in the country.”

Stacey and Joe have been married for three years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey ’emotional’ looking back

Stacey admitted she never thought that she could get there in her life.

She concluded: “A day like this I could have never even dreamed of growing up. And so many people told me it wouldn’t be possible. Never let anyone set your limits for you. Those people couldn’t have been more wrong.”

Then the star shared the post on her Instagram Stories, where she admitted she was feeling “emotional” at all of the amazing things happening.

Stacey wrote: “A letter to my teenage self. Today was one of those days you take a breath in and can’t quite believe how far you have come.

“Sorry for being a bit soppy but I can’t stress enough how impossible things like this seemed growing up. And sometimes when I stop for a second and think about things, I feel emotional.”

Stacey was praised by fans (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Fans send their love to Stacey

After seeing the post, fans rushed to tell Stacey just how much they all love and appreciate her work. And how much they adore her.

One fan penned: “Phenomenal achievement and looking gorgeous too. Keep aiming high.”

Another added: “Incredible. One of the hardest working women I know. And you deserve it all and more.”

“You are incredible. You are doing amazing and your children are so lucky to have you as their mum. And you are an amazing role model for them too!” a third commented.

