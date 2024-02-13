Stacey Solomon ‘shocked’ into getting her life in order or ‘I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive’

After having five children, TV star Stacey Solomon has opened up about being a single mother on benefits and how she turned her life around for the better.

The 34-year-old mum-of-five had her first child, Zachary, when she was just 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Four years later, she welcomed her second son, Leighton, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. Now happily married to Joe Swash, the pair currently have three children – son Rex and daughters Rose, and Belle.

Stacey and husband Joe welcomed three kids of their own (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I couldn’t get my milk vouchers’

Stacey’s career in entertainment has gone from strength to strength. Rising to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2009, she has since won I’m A Celeb, become a panelist on Loose Women, and now hosts her own show, Sort Your Life Out.

However, in a recent interview for New! Magazine, Stacey revealed how being a single mum later on help her career blossom.

“When I had Zachary, I went from a carefree, I’m-never-gonna-die-life-is-fantastic teenager to, ‘I’ve got a child who depends on me,” she explained.

“I realised immediately that if I wasn’t meticulously organised, I couldn’t get my milk vouchers. I had to pick up my giro at a certain time every week, I had to get the baby into nursery and out of nursery at a certain time there was so much for me to remember and think about.”

Stacey continued: “If I didn’t get my [bleep] in gear, I wouldn’t have survived. I wouldn’t have passed my A levels and I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive. It shocked me into it.”

Stacey and Joe have a blended family of six (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I didn’t plan to get pregnant’

Giving birth for the first time as a teenager, Stacey admitted while on The X Factor that she “didn’t plan to get pregnant” so young.

Despite being a teenager, she said her “parents were really good about it”. No regrets, Stacey stated, “Zach is the most important thing in my life”.

Prior to meeting Stacey, Joe had a son with his ex-fiancé Emma Sophocleous. A big blended family of six, Stacey and Joe share six children.

