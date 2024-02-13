Stacey Solomon smiling with purple background
Stacey Solomon ‘shocked’ into getting her life in order or ‘I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive’

Stacey gave birth to her oldest son when she was 17

After having five children, TV star Stacey Solomon has opened up about being a single mother on benefits and how she turned her life around for the better.

The 34-year-old mum-of-five had her first child, Zachary, when she was just 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Four years later, she welcomed her second son, Leighton, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. Now happily married to Joe Swash, the pair currently have three children – son Rex and daughters Rose, and Belle.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on the red carpet
Stacey and husband Joe welcomed three kids of their own (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I couldn’t get my milk vouchers’

Stacey’s career in entertainment has gone from strength to strength. Rising to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2009, she has since won I’m A Celeb, become a panelist on Loose Women, and now hosts her own show, Sort Your Life Out.

However, in a recent interview for New! Magazine, Stacey revealed how being a single mum later on help her career blossom.

“When I had Zachary, I went from a carefree, I’m-never-gonna-die-life-is-fantastic teenager to, ‘I’ve got a child who depends on me,” she explained.

“I realised immediately that if I wasn’t meticulously organised, I couldn’t get my milk vouchers. I had to pick up my giro at a certain time every week, I had to get the baby into nursery and out of nursery at a certain time there was so much for me to remember and think about.”

Stacey continued: “If I didn’t get my [bleep] in gear, I wouldn’t have survived. I wouldn’t have passed my A levels and I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive. It shocked me into it.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their two children
Stacey and Joe have a blended family of six (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I didn’t plan to get pregnant’

Giving birth for the first time as a teenager, Stacey admitted while on The X Factor that she “didn’t plan to get pregnant” so young.

Despite being a teenager, she said her “parents were really good about it”. No regrets, Stacey stated, “Zach is the most important thing in my life”.

Prior to meeting Stacey, Joe had a son with his ex-fiancé Emma Sophocleous. A big blended family of six, Stacey and Joe share six children.

What do you think? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.

