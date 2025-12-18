England Lionesses star and SPOTY nominee Chloe Kelly has come under fire over remarks she made about David Beckham in a new interview.

The footballer, 27, who has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, came under heavy fire earlier this week from disgruntled fans.

SPOTY nominee Chloe Kelly’s comments about David Beckham

In a video posted on the BBC Sports social media accounts, Chloe – who plays for Arsenal Women and helped the Lionesses to their second Euro title over the summer – played a game of ‘Winner Stays On’ featuring past SPOTY winners.

The game kicked off with Chloe having to pick between England legend Beckham or seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Chloe picked David. She was then asked to pick between David and tennis star Andy Murray, and then Tom Daley.

She was then asked to pick between David and fellow Arsenal and Lionesses star, Beth Mead.

“Oh, so hard!” Chloe grinned.

Chloe’s interview sparked controversy (Credit: Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place / YouTube)

Chloe’s game of Winner Stays On sparks outrage

Chloe then opted to pick her teammate.

“Beth. What she done in 2022. I have to,” she said. “Beckham is like everyone’s idol. But Beth, what she done in 2022 was special, and the year that she had as well.”

Chloe was then asked to pick between Beth Mead or Brazilian legend and three-time World Cup winner Pelé.

“Pele? Oh my god. That’s tough!” she said.

“Do you know what, the legend Pele is and what he’s done for our sport, I’m gonna go with Pele. Sorry, Beth!”

At the end of the video, she was asked to choose between Pele and Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. She chose Sarina.

“She gave us two medals, this country, so for sure.”

Some fans defended Chloe (Credit: Sky Sports WSL / YouTube)

Chloe’s comments slammed

Football fans were not impressed with Chloe’s comments.

“Beth vs Pele, ‘That’s tough,’ she said…. May Zeus thunderbolt our planet, refresh button please,” one fan fumed.

“0% football knowledge,” another said.

“Stopped watching after the first question. Clueless as always!” a third grumbled.

“The self-importance is absolutely mental,” another said. “She’s been unbearable for some time. Her ego is staggering,” another added.

However, there was plenty of love for Chloe, too.

“This looks like fun! Chloe Kelly is a legend,” one fan said. “Love you, Chlo xx,” another said.

“Except they both [Chloe and Beth] have two more major championship winners’ medals than Mr Victoria Spice Girl,” a third quipped.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards airs from 7pm tonight (Thursday, December 18) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

