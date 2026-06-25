Sophie Habboo cuddling her son in sweet snaps from Mallorca has given fans a fresh look at family life.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, shared Instagram photos from a short break with husband Jamie Laing, 37, and their six-month-old son Ziggy.

She spent time on the beach with Ziggy and posed in bikinis during the trip. Jamie also shared holiday photos on his own Instagram.

The couple travelled to Mallorca for Emily Blackwell’s wedding to Jordan Oldershaw. The celebrations followed the pair’s London wedding in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@sophiehabboo)

Sophie Habboo cuddles son on holiday

The wedding brought together several familiar Made In Chelsea faces. Tiffany Watson, Ruby Adler, Lily Ludovici and Melissa Tattam joined the celebrations.

Sophie and Emily have known each other since their Made In Chelsea days. They also lived together in a flat share with co-star Miles Nazaire.

Their friendship later hit a rough patch. Emily dated Sophie’s ex Harvey Armstrong for two years during the series.

They have since rebuilt that bond. Daily Mail reported that they are now firm friends again.

Sophie Habboo and Emily Blackwell: Made In Chelsea friendship timeline The Mallorca trip also links back to Sophie Habboo’s long-running connection with Emily Blackwell from Made In Chelsea. The pair knew each other from their time on the E4 series.

They previously lived together in a flat share with co-star Miles Nazaire.

Their friendship later became strained during storylines involving Harvey Armstrong.

They have since rebuilt their friendship.

The Mallorca post showed a softer side of the trip. Ziggy sat at the centre of the family update.

Jamie appeared in some of the holiday content too. He looked every inch the doting father as he cradled his baby son.

On Sophie’s post, her followers gushed over her appearance. One person said: “You look unreal Sophie.”

Another commented: “Wish I looked like you after the baby.”

A third added: “You look incredible @sophiehabboo. Well done you. You have worked hard.”

Why an old podcast clip came back into focus

It comes after Sophie and Jamie were at the centre of backlash over comments from the couple’s NewParents podcast.

In a clip that now appears to have been removed from the original episode, Jamie discussed asking Sophie to have sex three weeks after she gave birth to Ziggy.

He recalled: “You were like, are you kidding me?”

Who is Sophie Habboo’s son Ziggy? Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing welcomed their first child, a son named Ziggy, in 2025. Ziggy is the couple’s first baby.

He appears in the Mallorca family photos referenced in the article.

The post offers a brief update on the couple’s life since becoming parents.

Sophie then described his reaction. She said: “You stamped your little arms and legs, and you were like ‘I’ve waited a year,’ and I was like, firstly, I actually physically cannot, I have stitches all over me down there.

“Secondly, I have to be signed off by the doctor, and you’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s bullshit, always an excuse with you.'”

Sophie also told listeners she made Jamie phone the doctor after he questioned her explanation.

Jamie and Sophie have their son, Ziggy, together (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Jamie later joked: “Sophie said ‘I’m not having sex with you because I’ve just had my stomach ripped open and I’ve got stitches everywhere, I have our son sucking on my nipple every single day, I’m tired, I’m exhausted, I’m floored, the last thing I want is you breathing on me, get out of here.'”

Following backlash, a statement from the couple read: “Jamie and I have always had a relationship based on equality and mutual respect.

Read more: How Jamie Laing’s wife Sophie helped him recover from secret health battle: ‘It was an out-of-body experience’

“We don’t want our comments to be misunderstood, and whilst they might have been delivered in a light-hearted couple conversation as per the style of the podcast show, in no way should this be seen as making light of serious matters that do exist for many men and women.

“We always take on board the feedback of our listeners and we will continue to do so.”