Sir Rod Stewart breaks silence on going to the World Cup despite axing gig because of ill health

Sir Rod Stewart attended the World Cup earlier this month and it sparked drama.

The singer has admitted it “wasn’t a good look” to cancel a concert and then appear at Scotland’s match the next day.

Sir Rod Stewart, 81, had planned to perform in San Diego, California, earlier this month on his One Last Time Tour. He pulled out just hours before the show.

A statement said he travelled to the venue in Chula Vista. Medics then told him not to perform and urged him to rest.

Doctors diagnosed him with an acute upper respiratory infection. That later led to laryngitis and left him unable to sing.

Just 24 hours later, fans spotted him in the stands at Boston Stadium. He watched Scotland beat Haiti at the 2026 World Cup.

He also posted an Instagram video from a private jet. His sons Alastair, 20, and Liam, 31, joined him for the trip.

Rod has opened up about the situation (Credit: Ralph Notaro / SplashNews.com)

Sir Rod Stewart reflects on World Cup move

Rod tackled the criticism head-on during talkSPORT’s White and Jordan. Host Jim White asked how he was feeling after fans also saw him using an oxygen tank on stage in Utah.

Rod said: “No, I got an awful… I really shouldn’t have gone to the Haiti game. You know, I had to cancel a show the night before because I just had no voice left.”

He then explained why he still went to the World Cup game. Rod told the programme: “But the truth is, Jim, I wasn’t going to let my two sons down.”

He added: “I promised them since they were born that we were going to go to a World Cup. And this is the first one that’s come about. And it wasn’t a good look, I admit, but I’m going to have to just take the stick.

“So I did it for the boys.”

The promise behind the Rod Stewart World Cup trip

Rod has long spoken about his love for Scotland.

In the Instagram clip, he said: “Here we are off to see Scotland in the World Cup. It’s been 28 years. And these kids, I’ve told them about it but they’ve never been.”

He also said: “I’ve been to seven World Cups. We want to get through to the next round and I’ll die a happy man. So go on, Scotland!”

Health fears were already swirling before Scotland v Haiti

Concern had already grown after footage showed him using oxygen during a show in Utah. After a backstage break, he returned and told the crowd he had “nearly [bleep] fainted” but insisted “the show must go on”.

He later joked with the audience. He asked if they minded him singing the next song while sitting on the steps.

He then finished the concert in a chair. That moment only added to worries about his health.

What Sir Rod said after axing the California show

After cancelling the San Diego date, Rod apologised directly to fans. He said he had tried everything to make the show happen.

He said: “I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans.”

Rod added: “I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.”

Despite the health scare, he is still due to headline Legends Day at Rock in Rio Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal, alongside Cyndi Lauper and Joss Stone.

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