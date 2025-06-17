This Morning host Sian Welby has revealed she has put her wedding plans on hold for the time being.

In recent years, the 38-year-old’s career as a radio and TV host has skyrocketed, with Sian proving to be in high demand. Outside of This Morning, she also presents the Capital FM breakfast show every morning during the week. She also hosted the Summertime Ball over the weekend.

And being so booked and busy means something’s gotta give…

Sian got engaged in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Sian Welby engaged to?

Sian announced her engagement to radio producer fiancé Jake Beckett, who works as a creative producer for Heart Breakfast, in August 2023. The pair became first-time parents last summer when they welcomed a daughter, Ruby, almost one.

With the second anniversary of their engagement announcement slowly creeping up, Sian was asked about when she and Jake will finally exchange vows. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem it’ll be happening any time soon…

Sian said she won’t be getting married until 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby wedding plans delayed

During an interview backstage at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, Sian admitted all her wedding plans have been put on the backburner. When she was questioned whether a wedding could take place next year, Sian was confident in her answer.

“No! Not next year! You have to do it a year ahead! Maybe the year after. We have got to give it time. I am nowhere near a wedding,” she said.

I am nowhere near a wedding.

“We are still way off the planning, everything has gone, you know, AWOL and everything, because it has been so busy, you know, this year, it has been so intense and so busy,” Sian continued.

Since becoming a mum, she admitted she “underestimated how hard” and “tired” she was going to be.

“We are still getting up at 4am to do the show. I am doing This Morning after Capital quite a lot, and then we will do interviews, and it has just been bang, bang, bang, go, go, go,” Sian explained.

On the plus side, her soon-to-be hubby Jake is understanding, as Sian joked: “We barely have time to schedule in dinner, let alone a wedding.”

