This Morning star Sian Welby reveals emotional reason stopping her from having a second child

Sian Welby opened up about wanting another child as she balances an in-demand television and radio career.

In a new interview, she said she would love to become a main host on This Morning if the opportunity comes her way. Speaking exclusively to Closer, she also praised the supportive atmosphere among the programme’s presenters.

She said: “If you’re ever asked at any point, it’s a dream job.”

But bigger career ambitions sit alongside some difficult family decisions. Sian said she regularly considers another baby, while navigating the pressures of parenting and her career.

Sian is a regular presenter on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby on motherhood and career pressure after admitting she wants another child

The presenter described feeling pulled between returning to work, being at home and meeting expectations as a mum. Letting other people down is another worry.

“I toy with the idea [of having another baby] all the time,” she admitted.

“It’s hard having one and it’s hard when you are the woman and you have the career, because – actually – there is obviously pressure to come back to work, pressure to be at home. Pressure to be a good mum, pressure to not ever let anyone down. You spent years being a “yes woman”, and then you have to become a “no woman,”” Sian continued.

However, she feels her routine after becoming a mother gave her valuable time with her daughter. She welcomed Ruby in June 2024 with fiancé Jake Beckett.

Working mornings meant she could spend afternoons at home, without feeling she had missed out. Her schedule also includes a breakfast radio show alongside Jordan North and Chris Stark.

Sian also opened up about her wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sian Welby’s bond with the This Morning team

Sian first appeared on This Morning in January 2024, before Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard became its main hosts.

“Cat is like a big sister, and Ben is like a big brother,” she told Closer.

Cat even passed on one of her children’s old balance bikes for Siân’s daughter.

The programme moved into a smaller studio in January, something Sian says has made work feel more sociable. Sharing a dressing room with the Loose Women team means more chances to catch up.

She also sees Lorraine Kelly, enjoying more contact with colleagues than before.

And This Morning isn’t her only presenting ambition. Sian would also welcome a place on Loose Women, admitting she enjoys a good rant.

Sian weighs up wedding plans with Jake Beckett

Meanwhile, Sian and fiancé Jake are still deciding what their wedding should look like.

The couple got engaged in 2023 after the radio producer proposed during a boat trip.

Now they are weighing up a bigger celebration against a registry office ceremony followed by a pub gathering.

She pointed to the cost: “Weddings are so expensive.”

Sian said leaving the decision longer also creates more room to overthink it.

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