Hairy Bikers star Si King says ‘projects will live on’ in new statement after Dave Myers’ death

Si King has shared a new message with fans about the future of The Hairy Bikers following the death of his co-star and friend, Dave Myers.

Dave Myers died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer. Si announced the heartbreaking news at the time with fans, saying he will “miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime”.

This week, Si has opened up to fans on the Hairy Bikers’ Facebook and Instagram pages as he detailed an award that he and Dave had been nominated for.

Si King has shared a new message with fans (Credit: ITV)

Si King on future of Hairy Bikers

Alongside a photo of himself and Dave smiling, Si wrote: “Dave and I were so chuffed to be nominated once again for the Fortnum & Mason Food Personality of the Year Award for the 4th year running.

“Dave was so proud of this award, particularly because it’s voted for by our loyal followers and fans, the people who matter most to us.”

He went on: “It’s really strange for us all not to have Dave around but for now, we will keep posting on the Hairy Bikers socials to keep in touch with all those people who have been so kind over many years and particularly in recent weeks.

“We’ll also keep you updated on the events and projects which will live on and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at some of the Summer festivals this year. Si x.”

Fans shared their messages of support for Si in the comment section. One person said: “Congratulations so pleased for you. I’m so sorry Dave isn’t with us anymore. Sending you a big hug. Condolences on your loss of your good mate.”

Another begged: “Please carry on doing Hairy Bikers related stuff Si. I’ll always miss Dave, but I’d miss seeing you on the telly too.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations, well deserved. Although Dave can’t be with you on the night in person, he will defo be with you in spirit. God bless you all and good luck.”

Another gushed: “I’d love to see you carry on riding, cooking and visiting amazing places.”

Dave Myers died in February at the age of 66 (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers death

Si announced Dave’s death in February, saying his friend died “peacefully at home” with Si, his wife Liliana and other family members around him.

Si previously addressed whether he’d ever do the Hairy Bikers TV shows without Dave. In 2016, Si told the Express: “I probably would [quit] I wouldn’t want to make shows that Dave and I make. That would be it. I wouldn’t have it in my heart and soul, we were the Hairy Bikers. He’s like my brother.”

