The last-ever Hairy Bikers show featuring Dave Myers aired last night (March 19), leaving viewers distraught.

Hairy Bikers star Dave died in February following a battle with cancer.

Last night, fans flocked to social media with an outpouring of touching messages about the loss of Dave as their Hairy Bikers Go West series concluded.

Dave Myers during the last episode of The Hairy Bikers go West (Credit: The Hairy Bikers Go West/BBC)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ last-ever episode airs

Yesterday saw the final episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West air. The series was filmed while Dave was undergoing chemotherapy.

Grieving viewers took to social media to share their tributes, with one writing: “Still can’t believe Dave is no longer with us.”

Another gushed: “Emotional last episode, their partnership will never be equalled and Dave’s wit will forever be missed.”

Incredibly moving end to series of Hairy Bikers. RIP Dave Myers.

A second detailed: “Incredibly moving end to series of Hairy Bikers. RIP Dave Myers, such a life-affirming attitude he and Si had.”

A third chimed in: “Just watched it, so very sad you could see how much they loved each other.” “Just can’t believe he’s gone,” said another.

Another added: “Can’t believe he’s gone, will sadly be missed,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Si King’s touching tribute

Speaking to the camera in last night’s episode, Si King could be seen fighting back tears as he praised his close pal and “brother” Dave.

“We’ve done it, and more importantly he’s done it,” he gushed. “I’m his mate but I love him like family, like a brother,” he continued, pausing as he became overwhelmed with tears.

Si admitted: “I’m lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

“Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine,” Dave then added in the final scene.

Dave then gave Si a kiss and told him that he loved him. “I love you too,” Si said before the credits rolled.

At the very end of the show, a tribute read: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers.”

Viewers took to social media with an outpouring of tributes to Dave Myers (Credit: The Hairy Bikers Go West/BBC)

Dave Myers/ wife shares message

Earlier this month, Dave Myers’ wife Liliana shared a heartbreaking message to social media.

She wrote: “It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time. I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!”

“My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes. An amazing storyteller!”

“An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

“I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special. My wonderful Dave.”

Read more: What the future holds for Si King without Dave Myers: Carrying on The Hairy Bikers’ ‘legacy’, rotating guest chefs and making Dave ‘proud’ with new series

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.