Shirley Ballas has opened up about her love life a year after ending her engagement to Danny Taylor.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 65, who was previously married to fellow dancers Sammy Stopford and Corky Ballas, admitted on Paul C Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast that she doesn’t think she was “put on planet Earth” to find love.

“Every relationship ended up being a disaster,” she revealed. “With my last boyfriend, I thought I’d found The One forever, and that also turned out not to work.”

Shirley Ballas on Paul C Brunson’s podcast We Need to Talk (Credit: We Need to Talk/YouTube)

Shirley: ‘I’m obsessed with what I do’

Shirley, who was appointed head judge on Strictly in 2017, explained: “I’m obsessed with what I am and with what I do. So it’s not just a job for me. I’m married to it. That’s probably why I don’t have a relationship.”

She opened up about her relationship with British ballroom champion Nigel Tiffany, with whom she was engaged at 16, as well as her marriages to Sammy and Corky. “I got married and then I got pregnant very quickly after that, and I didn’t want that child to be without a father,” she said of her marriage to Corky. “So I stayed in that marriage till my son was 15. And it was turbulent, if I put it like that.”

She added: “Even now, Corky said he looks back and he wishes that he could turn back time. But you can’t turn back time. And I think that I left Nigel and I left Sammy, and basically I probably got what I deserved.”

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor (Credit: ITV)

Shirley and Danny split despite ‘great times’

Speaking to Yours magazine previously, he explained that she and Danny had too many “difficult” issues that would overshadow “great times” together. “When I weighed them all up, the burden of some other things were just too difficult,” she said. “Even though I thought he was a great guy.”

Shirley also said that she tried to join exclusive dating app Raya after she and Danny ended their relationship, but that they “didn’t accept” her. However, she’s “not in any hurry to date” again, given her Strictly commitments.

She added: “You take things one step at a time. I’m feeling much better now I don’t have a boyfriend, feeling much better that I can do my own thing.”

Shirley also admitted that she ignored “red flags” in her relationship with Danny, who was pictured with a mystery woman at Linda Nolan’s funeral in February this year.

