Shirley Ballas has revealed she was rejected from Raya, after signing up to the celeb dating app following her split from her fiancé.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge and actor called it quits in September 2024. The pair had met while doing panto in 2018 and struck up a romance. Shirley, 65, quickly fell head-over-heels for the 51 year old. She also said yes when he got down on one knee and popped the question.

But now, a year since her split from Danny, Shirley has dropped a shock dating admission.

Shirley Ballas suffers dating blow after fiancé split

Shirley is currently single following her split from Danny last year. Since then, the dancer has been open about their split, with Shirley recently revealing that she ignored “red flags” in their romance.

What’s more, Danny was also pictured in February with a mystery woman at Linda Nolan’s funeral.

And it appears Shirley is now open to meeting someone new too, as she signed up to the celeb dating app, Raya. However, Shirley didn’t get very far as she was rejected from the app…

“I tried Raya, but they didn’t accept me. How rude!” Shirley recently revealed to Closer magazine.

Shirley ‘in no rush to date’

Despite the slight setback, Shirley is in no rush to start dating again.

The TV star is focused on spending her time with dancer son Mark Ballas and her 22-month-old grandson Banksi – who lives in Los Angeles with Mark and his 38-year-old musician wife BC Jean.

Shirley said: “I’m not in any hurry to date, though, I’ve got my grandson, my son, and Strictly is about to start. You take things one step at a time.”

Shirley and Danny’s relationship timeline

Shirley and Danny first struck up a romance, almost 10 years ago in 2018. Taking things to the next step, Shirley and Danny announced their engagement in 2021.

However, last year, the Strictly judge – who was still with Danny at the time – made the decision that they wouldn’t tie the knot.

Talking on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast in January, Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision.”

