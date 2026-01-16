Singer Scarlett Lee has announced she is pregnant in an exciting announcement.

The former X Factor star, who finished in second place during the 15th series in 2018, married her childhood sweetheart Nathan Shaw in 2019.

And in a fresh new update, they will be welcoming a child this summer.

Scarlett, who is an X Factor runner-up, has announced she is having a baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

X Factor star Scarlett Lee announces she is pregant

For her latest Instagram post, Scarlett announced that she and Nathan are expecting a baby.

While showing off her baby scan, the 28-year-old also shared a quote that read: “Ten little fingers, ten little toes, two beautiful eyes, and a cute little button nose. Singing along to mummy at all her shows.”

Underneath the scan read: “Arriving August 2026.”

“For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted our hearts desire,” Scarlett wrote in her caption.

“Baby Cole coming August 2026. We cannot wait for our next chapter of being mummy and daddy and I cannot wait to share my music journey with our little blessing.”

‘Such gorgeous news’

Following the incredible news, Scarlett’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“Congratulations my Scarlett, I am so happy for you both,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations to the both of you beautiful!” another person shared.

“Awww such gorgeous news, congratulations,” a third remarked.

“Ohhh congratulations beautiful girl. Team mama is the best team,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Congratulations. A real blessing xoxo.”

Huge congrats to Scarlett and Andrew!

Following her X Factor experience, Scarlett signed up for American Idol in 2024. To discuss her experience on the show, Scarlett appeared on This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson.

As she was reunited with former host Dermot, she admitted she felt emotional to see him again.

