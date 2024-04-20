Saturday Morning star James Martin ‘couldn’t think of anything more boring’ than marriage and kids

Saturday Morning star James Martin once shared how he “couldn’t face” settling down with somebody and was happy to keep “having fun”.

The celebrity chef, 51, has been a favourite amongst viewers and a staple on screens for over two decades. From hosting cooking-themed shows to becoming a best-selling author, James has not stopped over the years.

Away from cooking in front of the camera, James keeps his personal life pretty low-key. He’s currently said to be in a relationship with Kim Johnson.

But back in an interview from 2000, James opened up about marriage and kids – and it seems he wasn’t a fan of that idea happening to him.

The TV chef made the comments in a past interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Saturday Morning star James Martin on previous bachelor lifestyle

James and personal trainer Kim, who is the ex-wife of businessman Arun Nayar, went public with their romance in March. Prior to Kim, James was with long-term girlfriend Louise Davies for 12 years. However, they split at the end of 2023.

My future plans are certainly not to marry, settle down and have kids.

Back in 2000, the Saturday Morning star shared how he was very happy being a bachelor at the time. So much so, that he noted how he “couldn’t face” settling down.

Saturday Morning star James Martin ‘wanted to keep having fun’

James said at the time to Daily Echo: “My future plans are certainly not to marry, settle down and have kids – not for the short-term, anyway. I want to keep having fun.”

James added: “I just couldn’t face settling down, getting married, and ‘doing the norm’ – I couldn’t think of anything more boring! I just like doing things at the drop of a hat. I like being single – it’s good.”

James once shared how he ‘liked being single’ (Credit: ITV)

James Martin’s love life explained

In March, it was reported that James and long-term girlfriend Louise had split. According to James’ rep, although the break-up made the papers, the couple actually split last year.

It’s claimed they split in December, and James already appears to have moved on with Kim Johnson, ex-wife of businessman Arun Nayar. Arun was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley.

Kim and Arun first got together after the split in 2011 and went on to tie the knot in July 2016, but then divorced the following year.

